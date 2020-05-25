Bangin’ bacon mac and cheese breakfast burrito

Every morning I wake up and I immediately head to my kitchen to whip up some breakfast. It is usually some sort of breakfast burrito with whatever I have on hand: ham, Soyrizo, eggs and, as of recently, bacon. The other day, however, as I was making my regular bacon, egg and cheese breakfast burrito I threw in one life-changing ingredient that made me feel like a world-renowned chef: mac and cheese. Here are the steps to make your own bangin’ breakfast burrito.

What you will need:

Two bacon strips

Two eggs

Mac and cheese

Sour cream

Cheese

Flour tortilla

Salt

Pepper

Instructions: