Bangin’ bacon mac and cheese breakfast burrito

Every morning I wake up and I immediately head to my kitchen to whip up some breakfast. It is usually some sort of breakfast burrito with whatever I have on hand: ham, Soyrizo, eggs and, as of recently, bacon. The other day, however, as I was making my regular bacon, egg and cheese breakfast burrito I threw in one life-changing ingredient that made me feel like a world-renowned chef: mac and cheese. Here are the steps to make your own bangin’ breakfast burrito.
What you will need:
- Two bacon strips
- Two eggs
- Mac and cheese
- Sour cream
- Cheese
- Flour tortilla
- Salt
- Pepper
Instructions:
- Cook your bacon strips for about five minutes on medium heat. I like my bacon a little crispy so I cook it about a minute longer. Once finished, place on a plate with napkins to soak the excess oil.
- Begin cooking your eggs for about six minutes on medium heat until they are nice and scrambled. You will want to add your salt and pepper here. Once the eggs are done, add your cheese and let it sit until it melts.
- While your eggs are sitting, start heating up your tortilla on the pan. On the same heat setting, let the tortilla heat for about a minute and a half. Flip and begin adding your goodies.
- Add in your eggs, bacon strips, and in my case, some leftover Chick-Fil-A mac and cheese. Or any mac and cheese will work! Top it off with as much or as little sour cream as you’d like and wrap it up like a baby.
- Optional step: Set the burrito on the pan to crisp up more while you clean your work area.
- Please, enjoy and be proud of what you’ve accomplished.
Facebook Comments