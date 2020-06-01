Feature Fiction: Beginning’s Eve

A woman walked in the garden
Her footsteps marked the infant ground
Ideas coiled around her heart
Voices hissed within her head
A woman plucked an apple
She thought one bite would suffice
A stream of tart slithered down her throat
Her curiosity turned from water to wine
A woman tossed the fruit to a man
A challenge, a question
The world was not as vibrant as before
Or was it frighteningly more so
A woman felt the rain drop
Leaving the body soaked in tears
She hid herself in shame
And then, she sank her fangs into a lie
The Woman leaves the garden
With nothing left to lose
The garden was only Beginning’s Eve
Creation would start with Her
