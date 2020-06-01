Feature Fiction: Beginning’s Eve

A woman walked in the garden

Her footsteps marked the infant ground

Ideas coiled around her heart

Voices hissed within her head

A woman plucked an apple

She thought one bite would suffice

A stream of tart slithered down her throat

Her curiosity turned from water to wine

A woman tossed the fruit to a man

A challenge, a question

The world was not as vibrant as before

Or was it frighteningly more so

A woman felt the rain drop

Leaving the body soaked in tears

She hid herself in shame

And then, she sank her fangs into a lie

The Woman leaves the garden

With nothing left to lose

The garden was only Beginning’s Eve

Creation would start with Her