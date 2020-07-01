Our student fees fund ASPB’s quarterly concerts — which ones are worth the money?

Coming in at the best concert of the year is Block Party — aside from the decent musical acts, diverse array of food trucks, giveaways and arrangement of interesting activities to do with friends, the true magic of Block Party is in its timing. Block Party is held at the end of Week 0, at a time when most professors have opted to only go over the syllabus and the only things to truly worry about is finding parking and how to strike up a conversation with that cutie in your discussion. The flurry of classes is gearing up but only slightly, which allows students to indulge with their peers without guilt. And Highlanders know how to indulge — one negative about Block Party is that, with the optimal timing and all students back on campus, the pregaming skids too much into the extreme and medics have to be on standby to assist the college kids on the verge of blacking out. It’s not uncommon to bump into intoxicated students in line or in the crowds despite the heightened security of recent years. But sober students need not fret; there are plenty of attractions for those who don’t want to spend hours pressed against one another under the sweltering September sun. In 2017, students were able to go on carnival rides, rock climb or take free photobooth pictures while they waited for ASAP Ferg and Playboi Carti to perform. Since, ASPB has ensured that there are plenty of attractions, like bungee jumping and henna artists, on hand and has hired performers sure to keep the crowd pumped.