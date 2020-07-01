Highlander Archives: Looking back at the decorated women’s golf tenure of Jakeishya Le

Jakeishya Le is one of the most decorated golfers in UCR history. Although she is no longer a student-athlete within the program, having graduated in 2019, her legacy on the golf course stands among one of most accomplished and decorated. Le won numerous awards throughout her time at UCR and etched her legacy in UCR’s record books.

Before she signed aboard as a Highlander, Le started her golfing journey at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana where she led the Monarchs to multiple California Interscholastic Federation team championships during her four years there.

During her freshman season at UCR, Le was named as the Big West Women’s Golf Co-Freshman of the Year alongside Long Beach State’s Haley Tygret. At the Stanford NCAA Regional Tournament, Le was the top finisher for the Highlanders.

The following 2016-17 season, Le came out even stronger than she did during her freshman year. As a sophomore, she shattered the single-season average scoring mark with an average game score of 73.59, with the previous record being held by former Highlander Savannah Vilaubi in 2013-14 who had an average score of 74.56. For her dominant efforts on the golf course, Le was named to the First Team All-Big West as well as the Big West All-Academic Team.

One of the major highlights of Le’s senior year was her victory at the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic Tournament on September 30, 2018. Among all of the participants, Le placed second overall as she finished with an overall score of 218. Le’s senior season saw her accumulate more and more accolades as she was also named as the Big West Women’s Golfer of the Month for the month of September 2018. To cap off what was an already impressive resume, Le was named once again to the First Team All-Big West during the end of her senior season at UCR.

Le’s legacy at UCR is among one of the most decorated and accomplished in the record books. She holds numerous records such as the most number of birdies in a single season or the lowest national score rating in comparison to past and current female UCR golfers. Although she is no longer a member of the golf team as a player, Le will help train and mentor the next generation of female golfers at UCR as an Assistant Coach alongside Mary Ritche, the current coach of the team.