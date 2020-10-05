Campus cope: useful resources for all your online learning needs

Though UCR has permitted some classes to be taught in-person this quarter, many students are still receiving their education from behind a screen. Online learning does not come without its challenges, but there are ways to take advantage of the online world we are now reliant on. Here are a few websites that can be helpful when navigating this online experience:

Cram is a website that allows you to create an unlimited number of virtual flashcards. It has fun interactive games to help you study and, unlike other flashcard websites, Cram lets you upload your own images on each flashcard. If you download their mobile app, you can study your flashcards on the go. It’s easy to use and saves you money on paper.

There are many ways to buy textbooks online but one of the cheapest ways is through Thriftbooks. Thriftbooks is a website that sells used and new books for a cheaper price than most companies. Shipping is generally free and, if you sign up for their rewards program, you can earn a free book for every 500 points. Plus, this website sells more than textbooks. While you are browsing the available options, you might just find a book that you can read for leisure.

This is a website many students are already familiar with and has proven to be helpful when writing essays. Grammarly is a free website that proofreads your writing and gives you advice on how to improve what you have already written. Using Grammarly can help you catch some common grammatical errors before you turn in your assignments. It is not wise to rely on Grammarly completely, but it can be used as a safety net.

This is a stressful time for many students. Know that you do not have to be on campus to utilize UCR’s Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS). CAPS provides mental wellness support and services via phone calls and secure video conferencing. You can call and schedule an appointment at any time. Check out their website for more information. It is important to monitor your mental health, and it is okay to seek help from others in order to do so.

While their office is physically closed, The Well is still working remotely this quarter to support the physical and mental wellbeing of UCR students. On their website, students can make an appointment to visit The Well on campus and receive a Covid-19 Wellness Kit. This kit includes items such as: thermometers, face coverings, hand sanitizer and more. The Well is also providing virtual meetings with mental health educators and peer-to-peer coaching. If you don’t feel comfortable or are unable to make an appointment with CAPS, The Well’s website is another good way for you to get the help you may need.

As you can see, the internet has many different websites to help students with their education and well-being. What websites have you found helpful?