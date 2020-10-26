News in Brief: UCR to remain online through winter quarter

All UCR students and faculty received a winter quarter email update from Chancellor Kim A. Wilcox and Interim Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Thomas Smith on Friday, Oct. 23. Within the email, Wilcox and Smith detailed the university’s plan to continue modified operations throughout the upcoming winter quarter.

The email stated that UCR is still situated in the second phase of the school’s COVID-19 recovery plan, hence all of the same fall quarter regulations will be implemented for winter quarter. Classes will remain accessible online for at least until the end of winter quarter, including the few that may be approved for in-person instruction. Instructors who are interested in hosting in-person classes must confer with their department chair and adhere to UCRs Instructional Continuity Plan.

Campus housing, research and student services will continue to operate with the same modifications that have been in place for fall. Though they noted that for students living on campus, UCR will be providing further information in regards to the winter quarter move-in process.

In addition, the email directly addressed those employed by the university, affirming that there would be no significant changes to daily work life; anyone working on campus will continue to do so. In the event of any questions, the email recommended contacting direct supervisors.

Wilcox and Smith concluded by emphasizing that the school faculty will continue to prioritize the health of the UCR community. The goal thereafter is to maintain access to quality education as best as possible during this time and to allow flexibility for both individuals and the institution.