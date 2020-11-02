There was a knock on my window

On that long chilly night

Then a creak from the floorboards

Outside my door

There was a crash

And a bump

My entire body jumped as the shadows

Turned as restless as the morgue

A grip reaches out and curls real tight

Around my neck around my ankles and my arms

And I’m dragged beneath the covers of my bed

The only scream that I could make was in my head

What things lurk in the shadows

What creatures called the night

What skeletons hide behind closed doors

When the monsters come and catch me

What will happen next

Will the catch be enough to satisfy

Or wait is there more

What horrors in store

Will I still breathe to claim I’ve seen the dawn

So if you’re out there

Beware

It pays to be aware

That there are shadows that are lurking in the night