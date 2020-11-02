There was a knock on my window
On that long chilly night
Then a creak from the floorboards
Outside my door
There was a crash
And a bump
My entire body jumped as the shadows
Turned as restless as the morgue
A grip reaches out and curls real tight
Around my neck around my ankles and my arms
And I’m dragged beneath the covers of my bed
The only scream that I could make was in my head
What things lurk in the shadows
What creatures called the night
What skeletons hide behind closed doors
When the monsters come and catch me
What will happen next
Will the catch be enough to satisfy
Or wait is there more
What horrors in store
Will I still breathe to claim I’ve seen the dawn
So if you’re out there
Beware
It pays to be aware
That there are shadows that are lurking in the night