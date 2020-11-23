Age led me to believe

That young love is bittersweet.

From the first hug to the first kiss,

Moments too sweet to miss.

Awkward glances across the room,

Hoping they will notice you.

The romantic’s sweet yet subtle ruse

To capture the attention of their muse.

May innocence guide these lovers through

The path filled with inevitable feuds.

Their innocence will go astray.

They will break up and soon part ways.

I was led to believe,

That young love is bittersweet.

Yet I would repeat the past again,

Because it led me to you.