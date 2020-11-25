The Highlander Refund and Cancellation Policy

Advertising

Display advertising refunds may be requested up to two weeks after the publication of the advertisement. Refund requests may be sent in writing to the Editor-in-Chief (editorinchief@highlandernews.com). All refund requests will be reviewed and decided upon by the Editor-in-Chief within an additional two weeks of time. The Editor-in-Chief will work in good faith with the advertiser to achieve an agreed-upon solution depending on the reason for the request.

Classified ads may be canceled with no additional fee prior to the deadline (noon on Sunday). After the deadline, the ad will be run and the advertiser will be charged for that week. If paid in advance, additional weeks may be refunded. Errors on behalf of the newspaper will be corrected and run one week at no additional cost.

For all advertisements paid by credit card, a $2 surcharge will be added to refund the credit back to the client’s card. Credit card refunds will occur within 30 days of the refund agreement. For all advertisements paid for by check, refunds will be issued at no cost once the original check has cleared.

Circulation

Newspaper and online subscriptions are non-refundable.