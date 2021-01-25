

The Highlander women’s basketball team continued their week of victory this weekend, closing out a 2-0 series against California State University Bakersfield (CSUB). The Highlanders came in strong both defensively and offensively which allowed them to stay in control of the game throughout the entire 40 minutes.

UCR quickly put themselves in the lead, going on a 6-0 run before CSUB could respond with a small 5-0 run of their own within the first five minutes of the game. In the following two minutes, the Highlanders further extended their lead as they traded shots with the Roadrunners. A 3-pointer from junior guard Lauryn Pointer put them up 14-6 with over two minutes left in the first quarter. UCR scored 4 more points in the last 60 seconds of the first quarter, leaving the scoreboard 18-6.

Both teams fell into a bit of a rut in the second quarter. CSUB opened up the quarter with a layup, and UCR replied with a jumper, leaving the scoreboard 20-8 with nine minutes left to play. Both teams fell into a drought, neither being able to find the back of the net in the following six minutes. UCR and CSUB had scored a combined 2 out of 18 shots before either team could gain another point. The Roadrunners ended the drought with a solid jumper from junior forward Miracle Saxon. Pointer replied with a jumper of her own putting UCR up 22-10 with well over three minutes left to play. Both teams traded shots, each gaining 4 more points before closing out the first half 26-14, the Highlanders still in the lead.

Coming out of the locker room, sophomore guard Jada Holland opened up the scoreboard with a shot from deep. Freshman guard Jordan Webster scored a solid 3-pointer of her own, extending UCR’s lead within the first two minutes of the second half. CSUB gained 4 points before UCR continued their charge going on a 5-0 run, the scoreboard now 37-18 with six minutes left to play in the third quarter. A foul in the Roadrunners’ favor awarded them two successful free throws, to which the Highlanders replied with a lay up from redshirt junior Daphne Gnago. She was sent to the free-throw line soon after to gain an extra point, extending the lead by 20 points, 40-20. The Roadrunners gained another 2 points thanks to redshirt junior forward Jayden Eggleston, prompting UCR to go on a 7-0 run. The scoreboard was now 47-22 with little over two minutes left in the third quarter. CSUB went on the offensive in the final two minutes, Eggleston gaining four extra points for the Roadrunners. UCR was still in a comfy 11-point lead, 47-26.

Both teams came into the final quarter of the game destined to beat their opponent. UCR was awarded two free throws early on, made successful by Pointer. CSUB followed by scoring 7 points of their own. UCR still in the lead 49-33 with a little under eight minutes left to play in the game. UCR gained an extra 5 points before sending Eggleston to the free-throw line to score two free throws. With the scoreboard 54-35, both teams traded layups to each gain 2 extra points, leaving over five minutes left of game time. Both teams worked to gain an extra 8 points for themselves before time ran out. UCR closed out the weekend with a second victory, this time 64-45.

The UCR women’s basketball team will face off California Polytechnic State University San Luis Obispo next weekend, Jan. 29 and 30.