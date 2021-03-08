‘Superman and Lois:’ Arrowverse’s unique spinoff sets the bar high

After brief glimpses of Clark Kent in “Supergirl,” Superman fans are in for a treat with Arrowverse’s new show, “Superman and Lois.” The Arrowverse crossover episode, “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” paved the path for “Superman and Lois” as it was revealed that the two were expecting a child. A few CW DC comic shows, such as “Arrow,” have been hit or miss — a few seasons will go really well then go on a downward slope as the show progresses. However, “Superman and Lois” provides an exciting, escapist view in its pilot that sets it apart from other DC shows and is not far from being a fan favorite.

The pilot episode starts off with a magnificent, short montage that sets the stage for Clark Kent’s (Tyler Hoechlin) “double life” as a superhero and family man. His backstory is provided, showcasing his arrival to Smallville, meeting Lois Lane (Bitsie Tulloch) and placing the audience in the midst of their marriage with two sons. Throughout the episode, Clark finds himself entangled in difficult pursuits. He conceals the fact that he is Superman until one of his sons begins to develop powers and battles an unknown enemy. When faced with a pressing situation regarding his mother, Clark must return back to Smallville where things take a turn for his family. Things don’t seem to add up until one of the show’s antagonists, Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner), purchases businesses in Smallville for unclear, mysterious reasons.

“Superman and Lois” utilizes expert cinematography, which makes it feel as though you are watching a movie and draws the audience into another world. Wide, long shots that showcase surroundings, for example, display the entirety of rural Smallville and work well to show Superman flying throughout the vast sky. To really allow the audience to cherish an emotional moment, slow motion scenes are used throughout the show. In one scene, the Kent family is seen having a grand time as the camera lingers on their joy and their indestructible bond, which allows the audience to be present in the moment when life seems to be rushing by. The audience can acknowledge the value of family and making time for it, even when the whole world may seem to rest on your shoulders. In addition, “Superman and Lois” makes excellent use of golden lighting that floods scenes to curate an aura of warmth among Smallville and its residents.

Not only is the cinematography great, but so are the relatable characters. Jordan Kent (Alexander Garfin) and John Kent (Jordan Elsass) are teenagers that younger audiences can connect with. Jordan is the not-so-popular kid dealing with anxiety who wants to be left alone. On the other hand, John is revered for being the varsity quarterback and getting along well with others. Lane is witty and possesses a fearless attitude when it comes down to her work life as a journalist but is also a pillar of support when her family is in need. Clark is portrayed as a down-to-earth individual who must deal with equally important problems, like saving mankind. The in-depth characters pave a high potential for character development in further episodes and make the show a great experience.

“Superman and Lois” deserves praise for delivering emotional themes that focus extensively on reality. Rather than merely showcasing Clark Kent as Superman, the show highlights his struggle with maintaining a healthy relationship with his family and carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders. He is faced with a greater responsibility to his family, as he is seen struggling to be the perfect father for his sons. Sure, it would be great to be a superhero and have all these amazing powers, but “Superman and Lois” highlights that superheroes aren’t alien to problems that we all face. The show is different from other DC comic shows in that it emphasizes that being extraordinary doesn’t make one immune to challenges and places great importance on family. Throughout the show, Clark receives bad news about his job and his mother’s health, but both Lois and Clark retain hope for the future.

Ultimately, there is a lot going on in this pilot episode of “Superman and Lois”: an enemy named Luthor seems to know all about Superman and is on the loose, Lois deals with a mystery in Smallville and the progression of Superman’s powers in his children is yet to be explored. The show does a good job in laying out the future for its upcoming episodes. It also appeals to a large audience base as it works both for a younger audience, who can relate to John and Jordan, and adults, who may be faced with a similar situation of struggling to be present for their family.

Verdict: Having established itself as unique from other DC comic shows, “Superman and Lois” has great potential to become one of the best CW shows. There’s no doubt it has a great future with several aspects it has to explore. The film-like ambiance and its interesting take on Clark’s responsibility as a father and hero is sure to lure anyone in