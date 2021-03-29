Sweet and savory: Fresa con crema

One of my favorite sweet treats are fresas con crema or strawberries with cream. I remember going to swap meets and dying to eat some fresas con crema from the fruit stand or going home from school with my mom having made some. Strawberry lovers need to try it!

This recipe is really easy to make and allows for a deliciously sweet and savory treat.

Start to finish: 10 minutes

Servings: 4-5

1lb strawberries

¾ cup sweetened condensed milk

½ cup evaporated milk

1 cup sour cream

1 tablespoon of vanilla extract

Wash your strawberries and pat dry. Cut the strawberries. I like to cut my strawberries in four because I prefer my fresas con crema to be a little chunkier, but feel free to thinly slice.

Get a big bowl, and start by adding 1 cup of sour cream, ¾ cup of sweetened condensed milk and ½ cup of evaporated milk.

Get a whisk, and mix for approximately five to seven minutes, or until the consistency is smooth and liquid-like. It should be easy to pour over strawberries.

Add your tablespoon of vanilla extract and mix. All that’s left to do is pour the concoction over your strawberries and enjoy! Feel free to add additional toppings such as whipped cream, nuts, coconut flakes or other fruit!