News in Brief: School of Medicine Education Building II set to be completed in 2023News in Brief: School of Medicine Education Building II set to be completed in 2023

The final design for the School of Medicine’s Education Building II was given approval for construction by the Regents of the University of California on March 17. The final design and full budget were approved.

UCR has selected the Hensel Phelps Construction/CO Architects as the design-build partner for the project. The Hensel Phelps Construction/CO Architects team is the same team responsible for the construction of UCR’s Multidisciplinary Research Building.

The construction of an additional School of Medicine Education Building is intended to assist the School of Medicine in increasing their class size to 125 students per year. According to the Office of Planning, Design and Construction, the new School of Medicine Education Building will directly support the academic and programmatic mission of the UCR School of Medicine by providing adequate space for existing needs, as well as allowing for future expansion of the class size.

The new School of Medicine Education Building II will be located south of the current School of Medicine Education Building and east of Boyce Hall. The building will be a LEED platinum-certified facility. It will have approximately 57,000 assignable square feet within 90,000 gross square feet. The design features an urban downtown theme that includes outdoor seating, terraces and landscaping.

The space program will incorporate various types of spaces to complement the School of Medicine’s existing program. This includes instruction and instruction support spaces such as classrooms, specialized teaching spaces and lecture halls. It will also include student support and study facilities including study and lounge spaces necessary to comply with accreditation standards. Academic and administrative offices and support spaces will also be included in the construction.

Construction is set to begin this summer, and the project’s anticipated completion is spring of 2023.