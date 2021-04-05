There’s no fooling around with astronomy

One of the first myths that was debunked was life on Mars. A member of the RAS gave a presentation about martian canals, a phenomenon that began in the late 19th century that was widely believed to be a sign of intelligent life on Mars. However, after further investigation using high-resolution mapping, it was discovered that these canals were an optical illusion.

After this presentation, Alex McConohay from the RAS set out to debunk the myths associated with the North Star. The North Star was widely believed to be the brightest star, due north, constant and even a universal guide. As shown by McConohay, all of this is untrue. The North Star, also known as Polaris, is actually ranked 50 in brightness and is not actually north as it is three-quarters of a degree away from the North Pole. McConohay also explained that the North Pole moves around the sky every 26,000 years, so in 26,000 years from now, it is possible to have a different star as our north star.

McConohay went on to describe that Polaris cannot be seen south of the equator and thus cannot be a universal guide. This presentation debunked a lot of myths I personally believed to be true, especially considering the role the North Star has played in popular media. It was very insightful and educational.

What followed next was a trivia portion. One of the questions asked was: Is a planetary nebula associated with a planet? Ho answered this question by explaining that a planetary nebula is a remnant of smaller stars that have shed their outer layers of gas and are only named as such due to their similar appearance with planets.