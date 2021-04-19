This Meat Lover’s sandwich is the ultimate cheat day meal for a student on the run

In between classes, studying and work, I can’t always find the time to make hot homemade meals. Cooking on a stove or with an oven can often take more effort than it’s worth, and microwave meals are a sad substitute. As a result, I invested in a toaster oven so that I could make the warm and crispy meals that I enjoy without taking too much time out of my busy schedule. One meal that I often make are toasted sandwiches: they’re easy to make, quick and filling, the perfect trifecta for the starving student.

Here is my recipe for a meat lover’s sandwich:

Cooking time: 10-15 minutes

Servings: 1

2 slices of white bread

1 stick of butter

2 slices of ham

2 slices of turkey

2 slices of swiss cheese

1 whole baked chicken

Garlic powder

Lay out the slices of bread side by side on the toaster oven tray. Spread as much butter as needed onto the top of each bread slice.

Place a slice of swiss cheese on a buttered bread slice.

Place the slices of ham on top of the swiss cheese.

On the other bread slice, place the slices of turkey. Add a slice of swiss cheese on top.

Take the whole baked chicken, which you can buy precooked at your local grocery store and strip off some of the chicken breast.

Spread the chicken strips on both bread slices. Sprinkle on the garlic powder.

Place the tray in the toaster oven. Toast for 5-10 minutes until each bread slice is toasted.

Take out your finished sandwich and enjoy!