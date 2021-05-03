Watermelon your way: Three refreshing recipes that are perfect for hot summer days

As summer approaches, I find myself craving my favorite summer fruit: watermelon. Watermelons are deliciously sweet and can be served in a variety of ways that best suit your taste: from watermelon juice to watermelon popsicles or diced watermelon served with Tajin. Here are three easy recipes for enjoying watermelon:

The first is the simplest form of enjoying watermelon but equally as delicious and satisfying.

Preparation time: 5-7 minutes

Servings: 5

1 watermelon

Tajin seasoning

1 lime

Begin by cutting the watermelon into slices.

Take each watermelon slice and sprinkle Tajin on top. Add as much or as little as you’d like.

Cut the lime into fourths and squeeze onto the watermelon slice.

Enjoy!

The second watermelon recipe is my favorite. On a hot day, I find myself craving a watermelon agua fresca, and I have found a recipe that quenches my thirst.

Preparation time: 10-15 minutes

Servings: 4

1 seedless watermelon

Ice cubes

Lime

Mint leaves

Start by dicing up your watermelon into cubes. The size does not really matter so long as it is able to fit in a blender.

Once cut, place the watermelon cubes into a blender. Make sure to add some water to make blending easy. Cut up your lime and add half a limes worth of juice into the blender. Blend for approximately 1-2 minutes or until the consistency is liquid-like.

In a cup, add some ice cubes and pour some of your freshly made watermelon agua fresca into it. Garnish with a mint leaf and enjoy!

Optional: If you’d prefer your drink a little sweeter, add a tablespoon of sugar and stir.

The third utilizes leftover watermelon agua fresca for a cool snack. Watermelon popsicles are easy to make and make the best summer treats.

Preparation time: 10-15 minutes

Freeze time: 4-5 hours

Servings: 6, depending on mold

Watermelon juice

Tajin seasoning

Repeat the steps in the watermelon agua fresca recipe to get your watermelon base.

In a popsicle mold, add your watermelon juice mixture and throw in some watermelon pieces as needed.

If you’d like your popsicles to be a little spicy, sprinkle some Tajin seasoning to the mold prior to pouring in the waterlemon base.

Top off your popsicle mold, and leave it in the freezer for 4-5 hours. Once frozen, take out the molds and enjoy!