News in Brief: UCR is ranked in the top 1% of universities around the world by World University Rankings

According to the World University Rankings of 2021, UCR has once again been listed among the top 1% of universities around the world. For this year, UCR was ranked at no. 242 of the top 2000 out of 19788 different higher learning institutions across the globe; the university was also named at 82 nationally and within the top 50 public universities in the United States.

The World University Ranking is determined by the Center for World University Rankings, a consultancy from the United Arab Emirates. The center constructs these rankings based on these general categories: quality of education, alumni employment, quality of faculty and research performance.

This marks yet another achievement for the university. Some other notable accomplishments include being recognized as one of the nation’s more selective public universities that enrolls 2% more Hispanic students than are in its college market, honored for ranking high amongst over 600 universities by the nonprofit advocacy group Education Reform Now, named a champion of social mobility by the U.S. News & World Report and a contender on Forbes magazine’s “America’s Best Value Colleges”.

According to Chancellor Kim Wilcox, UCR, like other higher learning institutions, aims to provide students with a world-class university experience. However, as is evidenced by these honors and ranking lists, UCR is unique in its mission to create opportunities for all kinds of students.

“What we feel makes UC Riverside stand alone is that we are providing that first-class education to students who are largely first-generation students, who are underrepresented minorities, and who come from low-income families,” he concluded, “That’s why everyone here – students, faculty and staff – feels like we’re part of something unique.”