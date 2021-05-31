‘Who the hell is Bucky?’: Marvel’s Winter Soldier speaks about who he is underneath the character

Best known for his role as Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Bucky Barnes and the Winter Soldier, Sebastian Stan was the featured guest at the Associated Student Program Board’s lecture “Saturday Stay in With Sebastian Stan,” on Saturday, May 29. Stan has also gained wide recognition for his role as Carter Baizen from “Gossip Girl” and Prince Jack Benjamin from “Once Upon A Time.” The event gave UCR students a chance to hear more about Stan and to have a one-on-one conversation with him.

To get the lecture started, ASPB’s moderator, Adam Ryan Daniels, asked how he got his start with acting and how his journey began. He explained that his mom was always supportive from a young age and encouraged him to keep going down this path. Stan also found an acting camp when he was 15 where he would eventually meet his manager and begin his acting journey. “I always said to myself that I would go and try it out. I applied to college to see if I could study acting, and I got into Rutgers University,” he explained. From there, he decided to move to New York to start his career.

When asked to give advice for those who are interested in pursuing acting, he expressed that rejection was the hardest thing. “There is always gonna be someone who’s gonna tell you ‘no,’ ‘this is a terrible mistake’ and ‘you’re not good enough.’ At the end of the day, there has to be some element of joy in something you are doing.” He advised that not a lot of people have the opportunity to pursue their interests, but if you are going to school, it should be for something you really like and are passionate about.

When asked how he felt about his Marvel character, Bucky, and his character arc, especially during mental health awareness month, he stated that the themes his character got to experience were very real. “I love having the opportunity to dive deeper into the realistic implication of what this character had gone through and what would have caused him to go through it mentally.” Stan further explained that his character is now in a different place than he was before and can see other opportunities for Bucky in the future.

During the second half of the virtual event, the ASPB hosts, Andrew Pichardo and Lena Mousa, chose a few questions asked by UCR students to do a speed Q&A. Attendees of this event had the exclusive opportunities to learn interesting facts about Stan. For instance, his go-to coffee order is a pour over with a splash of oat milk, his current go-to music has been songs written by Bad Bunny and he believes that pineapple does not belong on pizza. Stan is also a city person, so when asked where his dream place to live was, he listed New York and London as his top places. Surprisingly, when asked what his favorite “Shrek” movie was, Stan firmly said that he has never seen a single ”Shrek” or ”Harry Potter” movie. When asked what his favorite Marvel film was, he joked that “Spider Man” was the weakest film of all and that “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and “Avengers: Infinity War” were his favorite films. He also believes that Bucky Barnes won the staring contest with Falcon. Students also had the opportunity to ask a few personal questions and found that he has a fear of not living to his full potential. Stan goes on to explain that as he got older, he became aware of time and how precious it is.

During the traditional student Q&A, UCR student Jon Bryan Salvador asked if he had ever been told to change something about himself and if so, how he dealt with it. Stan mentioned that he is constantly being told to change something about himself. “They throw these things at you but it’s really about them,” he said. He further explains that once we’ve embraced the things we like and dislike about ourselves, they set us apart from others and are parts of ourselves we should try to explore. He hopes that his audience can surround themselves with people who support them.

Students also had the opportunity to ask Stan which piece of advice that he has received was the best. Stan said that someone he works out with back in New York told him, “You gotta do you.” He further expresses that not everyone is going to agree with that. However, it’s important to be yourself and own your truth. Your path is going to be different from your mentors, heroes and the people you look up to.

Before the event ended, a student asked for his thoughts on Tom Holland. “Unfortunately, it’s sad to see a young man with potential ruin it all,” he sarcastically said. He teased that it’s bad that Holland is a narcissist but all jokes aside, they love joking around with him and that Holland in actuality is the sweetest and most genuine person ever.

This conversation was intended for those who look up to Stan and enjoy hearing the behind the scenes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This virtual event was ASPB’s last lecture of the school year, but stay tuned for more special guest speakers and events this upcoming fall. “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” is now streaming on Disney+.