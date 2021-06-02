News in Brief: Vaccination update for fall quarter

Spring quarter is rapidly drawing to a close, prompting UCR to inform incoming and continuing students about vaccination requirements for the fall. In an email sent en masse to the student population, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Brian Haynes affirmed that the university is highly encouraging all students to get vaccinated before coming back to the campus for the fall quarter.

According to the most recently proposed University of California COVID-19 vaccination policy, the vaccine will be mandatory unless there are extenuating circumstances surrounding students’ either religious or medical backgrounds. This proposed policy, however, has yet to be officially adopted. In such cases, the student will be required to apply for an official exemption, and upon approval, would result in limits regarding course registration, in-person classes and events, as well as access to campus facilities like housing.

For those looking to get their vaccination, they can be obtained through local pharmacies, county clinics, your primary healthcare provider and UC SHIP. Through UC SHIP, there are no fees or appointments necessary; simply call the Student Health Services line to receive a vaccine referral. According to UCR Campus Return, Student Health Services is now offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics for all UCR students each Friday from 1:00-3:30 p.m. at the Student Health Clinic beside Lot 15. Additional information can be found on https://campusreturn.ucr.edu/vaccines or via the UCR COVID-19 Wellness Hotline at 1-844-827-6827.

For those who have already received their COVID-19 vaccination, the university is strongly recommending that students upload proof of vaccine completion by Aug. 1, as the school’s main objective is to maintain a comprehensive list of all vaccinated students in the interest of campus safety. According to the email, if at least 75% of the student population uploads their valid vaccination record by the deadline, all students may receive a reward of $5 added to their R’Card or may choose to donate that money to the R’Pantry.

In addition, Haynes addressed all upcoming spring graduates who are participating in the in-person commencement ceremony. All students and their guests must show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination at check-in with a completed COVID-19 vaccination record card given by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Unvaccinated individuals are required to arrive with a negative SARS-CoV-2 PCR test from no more than 48 hours prior to coming on campus. More information can be found here https://commencement.ucr.edu/.