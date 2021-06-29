On the lizard’s rock

Summer is like a desert, wherever you are.

A vast emptiness filled with boundless potential.

All activity comes to a static nothing.

Stillness of the morning

becomes the skirring of the day

becomes the stillness of the night.

What was all of it for?

At the end we are all lizards sitting on a rock,

hoping to be filled with warmth.

Do not fear, this is not a tale of a pointless life.

There will be a change.

The desert is not the same in the morning as it is at night.

When the sun sets, autumn will come with its soft embrace

and you will find your scales to be a new skin.