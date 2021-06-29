Exclusive summer treats for you to stay cool at the pool

Throughout the summer, I have researched hundreds of recipes to find the healthiest and smartest snack options. I’m always attending class or working, so it’s hard for me to find the time to have an actual meal. The freshman 15, a phrase that refers to the weight freshmen gain during their first year at college, actually exists, and it’s difficult finding the time to hunt for healthier food options when your favorite fast food place is five minutes away from you. These are just a few low-calorie summer treats that I’ve made this summer that have kept me from yearning for a cheeseburger and fries.

Frozen yogurt cups

Preparation time: 5-10 minutes

Servings: 1

Nonfat plain yogurt or yogurt of your choosing

Strawberries

Blueberries

Honey or a substitute of maple syrup, agave or simple syrup.

Place 6 white cupcake parchment papers into a 6-cup muffin pan.

Place 1 spoonful of nonfat plain yogurt into each of the cupcake parchment paper.

Place a few berries on top of the nonfat plain yogurt.

Place another 1 ½ spoonful of nonfat plain yogurt, and cover the fruits completely.

Drizzle a bit of honey on top of each yogurt cup. I personally like honey, but you are free to use any type of sweetener.

Freeze the yogurt cups for 2 hours and enjoy!

This summer treat is one of my favorite snacks to have for the summer! It’s super light and healthy, especially if you have a sweet tooth and crave ice cream on a daily basis.

Tomato and mozzarella salad

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Servings: 1

Salad mix of your choice

½ cup of cherry tomatoes

⅓ slice of mozzarella cheese

Balsamic vinaigrette

Take the serving size of your salad mix, and place it into a bowl.

Take ½ cup of cherry tomatoes and slice them in half. Place them into the bowl with your salad mix.

Take ⅓ slices of mozzarella cheese, and chop them up into bite size pieces. Place them into the bowl.

Drizzle a bit of balsamic vinaigrette, and mix it all together.

The perfect snack for study sessions and on-the-go meals!

Candied fruits

Preparation time: 5-10 minutes

Serving: 1

Fruits of your choice

Honey, agave or maple syrup

Place any fruits of your choice into a bowl.

Drizzle honey or any sweetener of your choice on top of the fruits, and mix it all up!

This is a perfect way to end a meal on a healthy note! This snack is an option for those who enjoy candy but are looking for healthier alternatives.