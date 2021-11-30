Tis’ the season of Starbucks new holiday drinks

The holiday season is just around the corner, and Starbucks has finally released its most anticipated special drinks of the year! On Nov. 4, Starbucks launched six holiday drinks: Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Irish Cream Cold Brew and their new Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte. As a coffee enthusiast, I’ve decided to taste three of the six special drinks to see if the new holiday drinks can fulfill my sweet tooth.

The first drink I decided to try was the Caramel Brulee Latte. For the price of $5.45, I was able to order a grande size. After trying this drink, it immediately became my all-time favorite drink made by Starbucks. It reminded me of the Caramel Macchiato with a hint of smoked caramel added from the brulee bits. It was the perfect balance as I was able to get the right amount of sweetness from the caramel brulee while still being able to taste the espresso shots. If you’re a fan of the Caramel Macchiato, I definitely suggest trying this holiday drink.

Next up was the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha. For the price of $5.45, I was able to order a grande size. This is my second favorite holiday drink, as it definitely fulfilled my sweet tooth. Although this drink is on the sweeter side, I was definitely able to taste the espresso. It tasted similar to the White Chocolate Mocha but with a hint of toasted white chocolate. However, the sweetness from the white chocolate overpowers the espresso as you only taste white chocolate for the first few seconds after taking a sip. If you’re looking for a drink that will satisfy your sweet craving, this drink is for you!

The last holiday drink I decided to try was the new Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte. For the price of $5.45, I decided to order it iced and in a grande size. At first, I was super excited to try this new special drink since I love almond milk and sugar cookies. However, after taking a sip, I was overwhelmed by the sweetness of the sugar cookie syrup. I could barely taste a hint of espresso because the syrup was super overpowering. The almond milk helped cut some of the sweetness, but it still did not fit to my liking. For those who enjoy a sweet drink and do not like the taste of coffee, I suggest trying this drink.