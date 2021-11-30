The perfect cookie recipes that will have Santa coming back for seconds

The holidays are fast approaching; here are a few cookie recipes sure to make Santa come back for seconds.

FROSTED PEPPERMINT BROWNIE COOKIES

Cookie Ingredients:

4-ounces unsalted butter

6-ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips

2-ounces unsweetened baking chocolate

175-grams all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

2 large eggs

1 large egg yolk

148-grams brown sugar

70-grams granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon peppermint extract

Add chocolate chips, unsweetened chocolate, and butter into a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on high, stirring every 20 seconds until melted and smooth. Set aside to cool.

In a mixing bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder and salt.

Whip together eggs, egg yolk, brown sugar and granulated sugar until fluffy and creamy in a separate bowl. Add in vanilla and peppermint extract then mix in cooled chocolate mixture.

Add dry mixture to egg/chocolate mixture, and stir until combined. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and chill until partially set for about 45 minutes. Preheat the oven to 350 F.

Scoop and shape dough into balls, and place dough balls on a parchment-lined baking sheet, leaving 2 inches of space between each ball.

Bake in a preheated oven for 8-11 minutes. Cool on a baking sheet for 5 minutes then transfer to a wire rack to completely cool.

Once completely cooled, frost with peppermint cream cheese frosting, and sprinkle crushed candy canes on top.

Frosting Ingredients:

4-ounces cream cheese

4 tablespoons unsalted

½ teaspoons peppermint extract

240-grams powdered sugar

4 peppermint candy canes, crushed

In a bowl, whip together cream cheese and butter until pale and fluffy. Add peppermint extract and powdered sugar, and mix until the mixture is smooth and fluffy.

CHOCOLATE CRINKLE COOKIES

Ingredients:

4-ounces bittersweet chocolate

1½ cups all-purpose flour

½ cup unsweetened cocoa

1½ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

½ cup unsalted butter

1 cup dark brown sugar, firmly packed

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

½ cup confectioners’ sugar

Melt bittersweet chocolate, stirring every 20 seconds to prevent burning. Set the chocolate aside to cool.

In a bowl, whisk together flour, cacao, baking powder and salt.

Beat butter and brown sugar together until fluffy. Beat in eggs, vanilla extract and cooled chocolate into the mixture.

Gradually add flour into wet ingredients, mixing until completely incorporated.

Place confectioners’ sugar into a small bowl. Roll dough into balls, and drop them into the sugar. Place dough in a parchment-lined baking sheet 2 inches apart, and refrigerate for 30 minutes, or until completely cooled.

Heat oven to 350 F. Bake in the oven for 9-11 minutes, rotating the pan’s position halfway through until the edges of the cookies are puffy and cracked. Let them cool on a baking sheet for 3 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to completely cool.

CHAI TEA SNOWFLAKE COOKIES

Cookie Ingredients:

1 cup softened butter

1 cup packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon loose leaf chai tea, finely grounded

1 teaspoon vanilla

½ teaspoon baking soda

⅛ teaspoon salt

2¼ cups all-purpose flour

Mix butter until whipped. Add brown sugar, chai tea, vanilla, baking soda and salt into butter, and beat until light and fluffy. Stir in flour to create stiff and crumbly dough.

Divide the dough in half, and wrap each half in plastic. Chill for one hour.

Preheat the oven to 375 F.

Roll dough out on a lightly floured surface. Use a 2-inch cookie cutter to cut circles out of dough. Place cookies on a parchment-lined baking sheet about 2 inches apart.

Bake for 8-10 minutes or until the edges turn golden brown.

Transfer cookies to a wire rack and cool completely.

Icing Ingredients:

1 tablespoon warm water

¼ teaspoon corn syrup

⅛ teaspoon almond extract

¾ cup icing sugar

Combine all ingredients in a bowl, and mix until well combined. The icing should be runny.

Transfer the icing into a piping bag, and pipe snowflakes onto each cooled cookie. Allow the icing to set firmly before serving.