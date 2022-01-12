The exhaustive and ongoing pattern of reboots

One thing can be said about reboots: they won’t always feel the same as the originals. There are cases where cast members will bring life to a character they once played years ago that always manages to cause an uproar of excitement. On the other hand, there are also instances where vital characters no longer return to the reboot that may result in fans feeling indifferent toward it.

When reboots for shows or movies happen, there is this idea that they are meant to continue the legacy of their respective original hits. They can also serve as a piece of homage to honor these once beloved characters or the general plot that these originally brought. Such can be seen in the “Gossip Girl” reboot where we don’t see original cast members reprise their iconic character roles, but rather a fresh set of new faces that continue the alluring mystery of being monitored online. It would have been a good idea to end “Gossip Girl” when its final episode aired back in 2012 rather than prolonging the same concept with different characters. The reboot revolves around the same idea that made the original show feel so unique, yet many are still investing their time and energy into essentially watching a rehash of the original story.

The same can be said about the upcoming reboot for the film “Scream,” which will premiere on Jan. 14, 2022. Branded as a teen slasher film in the ’90s, “Scream” has created a gateway for various sequels over the span of a 25-year legacy. The 2022 reboot is technically a sequel to “Scream 4,” yet it doesn’t take place within the same timeframe. Having a killer stalker terrorizing a young group of friends while also going on a murderous hunting spree seems to somehow still excite fans who have been following the cult classic for years.

But when does it end, and how are we not bored of the same concept being played out multiple times? The reason why people appear to still enjoy the same movie over the years seems to be because of its return of classic characters. For example, Neve Campbell who played “Scream” queen Sidney Prescott in 1996 returns to the upcoming reboot, as well as her fellow co-stars, Courtney Cox and David Arquette. When you put original characters into a revival, it’s sure to stir up nostalgia from fans of different generations. It’s hard to resist the curiosity over where these characters are in their lives in our modern age. That’s why people continue to become tied to reboots of classics because we can’t let go of characters who have become iconic over the years.

Reboots haven’t solely been limited to movies. “iCarly,” the well-known comedy sitcom on Nickelodeon, had what we thought would be its final episode on Nov. 23, 2012. Saying goodbye to Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove), Sam Puckett (Jeannette McCurdy) and Freddie Benson (Nathan Kress), who lit up our screens during the weekdays after elementary school, was heartbreaking. Anyone born in the early 2000s watched these characters grow up as they navigated the intimidating world of teenagers while somehow always finding themselves in bizarre situations. When the series finale aired, it felt like the door was closed forever for die-hard fans, but turning to the present-day, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

It was announced in early December 2020 that the hit sitcom would be back with its original cast. Many were excited to see how these characters ended up since the last time we saw them — nearly 10 years ago! The reboot would be streamed on Paramount+ instead of airing on live television and would not in fact include all of its original cast members.

From the originals, Jeanette McCurdy was the only one who didn’t make it to the reboot. Reasons such as McCurdy’s busy schedule had prevented her from joining her old castmates. Knowing this, it did cause uncertainty whether the reboot would live up to the original show. New characters such as Carly’s new roommate Harper (Laci Mosley) and Freddie’s stepdaughter Milicent (Jaidyn Triplett) were introduced. These new characters bring a breath of fresh air to the show, yet it’s impossible to forget Sam Puckett’s legacy. She juxtaposed Carly’s character so well that that became the factor for peak comedy when the original show aired. Seeing the reboot without Sam’s tough personality and close-knit friendship with Carly feels strange, but maybe change is what the revival needed to be successful as its counterpart and appeal to its new modern audience.

These reboots do serve a purpose in that they allow generations of fans to feel as if they are still growing up with their favorite characters. The original movies and shows may have ended years ago, but these reboots give us another chance to see how these characters turned out. Revivals make these characters feel more relatable since they are navigating the adult world as fans are most likely doing themselves. Although some reboots have failed to live up to the legacy that their respective movie or show once brought, they are still widely anticipated and intriguing to the public eye. It’s no wonder why many classics aren’t left alone to revel in their glory.