Effective Jan. 2, 2022, UCR Housing, Dining and Hospitality Services have announced that the restaurant, Savor, has been moved from the Glen Mor Market to Lothian’s Dining Hall for the winter quarter. This change comes in order to accomodate the winter season, and the cold weather that comes with it, by allowing Lothian residents to dine indoors.

However, UCR Dining is unable to open the Lothian restaurant due to the widespread, persistent issue of a shortage in staff, especially for the culinary team in the kitchen. The Lothian Dining Hall had been closed until further notice since UCR Housing, Dining and Hospitality Services’ announcement on Sept. 24. COVID restrictions and precautions, as well as mass unemployment during the pandemic, have contributed to a nationwide shortage in labor. The recent wave of the new Omicron variant may cause further trouble to an already exacerbated issue.

Modified hours of operation also accompany this change and will be in place from Jan. 3 to 16. The Glasgow Residential Restaurant and Savor at Lothian will be open exclusively for meal plan holders.

The Glasgow restaurant will open to students from Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for breakfast, 10:30 a.m to 2:30 p.m. for lunch and 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. for dinner. For weekend diners, brunch will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., while dinner will be served at 5:00 p.m. till 9:00 p.m.

Savor at Lothian will operate on Mondays to Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., on Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m and on Sundays from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The restaurant is closed on Saturdays.

Other locations on campus will remain open with limited operating hours as well. The Market at Glen Mor and the Starbucks will continue to operate along with both Scotty’s in the HUB and Glasgow. Restaurants in the HUB that will also remain open are the Habit Burger, Panda Express, Chronic Tacos and the Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. However, restaurants in the HUB and the Glen Mor Starbucks will operate with limited hours, with Panda Express and Chronic Tacos closing at 3:00 p.m., CB&T closing at 4:00 p.m. and Habit Burger and Starbucks closing at 5:00 p.m.

UCR Dining is still continuing to hire staff for their residence halls and restaurants. Students interested in pursuing an on-campus job can look into filling a dining service position at dining.ucr.edu/employment.