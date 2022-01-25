3 Unique ways to spice up your matcha latte

The demand for matcha has increasingly been popular in many coffee and boba shops. Matcha is full of antioxidants and provides a little bit of energy boost to get your day started. However, the price for one special matcha latte can be pretty pricey for those on a budget. Here are three unique recipes to make your matcha latte at home without spending over $5 everyday.

CHAI MATCHA LATTE

Preparation time: 5 min

Serving: 1

¼ cup of hot water

2 chai tea bags

1 ½ teaspoon of matcha powder

1 packet of stevia

1 cup of milk of choice

1 cup of ice

In a separate bowl, whisk together the matcha powder, stevia and hot water until the powder dissolves. Place 2 chai tea bags in a mug and add in the matcha tea. Let it sit for a few minutes and take out the chai tea bags when ready.

Then, add in some ice and your milk of choice and enjoy!

LAVENDER MATCHA LATTE

Preparation time: 5 min

Serving: 1

¼ cup of hot water

1 ½ teaspoon of matcha powder

1 tablespoon of lavender syrup

1 cup of milk of choice

1 cup of ice

In a bowl, whisk together the matcha powder and hot water until it dissolves. In a mug, add in a cup of ice, your lavender syrup and matcha tea and stir to combine. Add in your milk of choice and some edible lavender flowers.

MATCHA AND SALTED CARAMEL LATTE

Preparation time: 5 min

Serving: 1

¼ cup of hot water

1 tablespoon of matcha powder

1 teaspoon of vanilla syrup

1 cup of milk of choice

4 tablespoon of caramel sauce

1 cup of ice

In a bowl, whisk together the matcha powder and hot water until it dissolves. In a mug, add in a cup of ice, your caramel sauce, vanilla syrup and matcha tea mix and stir together. Add in your milk of choice and top it off with a caramel drizzle and sea salt.