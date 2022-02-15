‘The Book of Boba Fett’ brings action and excitement as it creates anticipation for future projects in the season finale

When the second season of “The Mandalorian” came out, fans of the Star Wars franchise were shocked at the appearance of Boba Fett. The bounty hunter was last seen in the final installment of the original Star Wars trilogy, “Return of the Jedi,” as he fell into the sarlacc pit, thought to have been killed. Fans of the franchise became interested in the character as well as whenever he appeared on other Star Wars shows before his death.

Fans thought Boba Fett’s fall into the sarlacc pit was going to be the last they saw of him, but once they saw his dark green beskar armor, they were filled with excitement and questions. It was known that anyone who fell into the sarlacc pit would face a painful death. However, Boba Fett was able to escape and survive. While fans had questions over his survival, they were able to get answers through the new Disney+ series, “The Book of Boba Fett.”

The show starts off with Boba Fett, played by Temuera Morrison, and Fennec Shand, a trained assassin, played by Ming-Na Wen, as they navigate through the underworld of Tatooine. In a territory once controlled by the crime lord, Jabba the Hutt, they are trying to establish themselves and gain respect from the citizens of this territory. The beginning episodes of the show jump back in time to Boba Fett getting out of the sarlacc pit showing how he got to where he is now.

It is fascinating for the audience to see how Boba Fett was able to survive and get to the position of power that he is in now. Fans are able to get answers to their questions about what he went through and how he experienced it. Now in his time, establishing himself as a daimyo, the audience is able to see a side of him they never have before. Before, Boba Fett was more on the serious, stoic bounty hunter side, but fans see a more personal side to him as he establishes power.

The acting by both Morrison and Wen as Boba Fett and Fennec Shand respectively, is engaging for audiences to see. Their chemistry with each other is enough to establish the two’s loyalty and reliability for each other in the show. The two have a bond that is entertaining and thrilling to see. Both are past bounty hunters with exceptional skills in combat that ties into the show’s action scenes.

The show had plenty of thematically rich moments that upheld the plot and kept the audience engaged. Besides the acting, the show captured a variety of shots that were visually appealing for the audience to see. Throughout the show, there were scenes that were sure to satisfy fans of the franchise and make them excited to see. The show did well in satisfying fans while presenting the story in a way to keep audiences interested. Additionally, the show featured characters from across the Star Wars franchise that got fans filled with excitement over their appearance on the show.

A major turning point for the show was the involvement of the Mandalorian, played by Pedro Pascal. The Mandalorian comes into the show to help out Boba Fett and Fennec Shand battle adversaries and save the people in the Mos Espa territory of Tatooine. The involvement of the Mandalorian in the show helps to tie both series together and connect them. Since the bittersweet ending to season two of “The Mandalorian,” fans were anxious to find out more about the Mandalorian and Grogu. “The Book of Boba Fett” gives fans answers to their questions, while also building anticipation for the next season of “The Mandalorian.”

Despite the excitement that came from the Mandalorian’s appearance in the show, his involvement hindered Boba Fett’s story. In the episodes that involved the Mandalorian, it felt more like an episode of “The Mandalorian” rather than “The Book of Boba Fett.” It turned the spotlight away from Boba Fett and projected it more towards the Mandalorian’s story, which could have been a ploy to set up season three of the show. Despite the season closing out this way, as a whole, the plot still shined as an overall project.

The season excels in showing Boba Fett’s survival story and his journey through his current situations. Besides the portrayal of the iconic character, the show revealed hints towards the future of the Star Wars franchise. Besides obvious hints towards season three of “The Mandalorian,” there were plenty of signs towards the direction that the franchise will take in the future and in its upcoming projects.

Verdict: “The Book of Boba Fett” has some flaws; it makes up for it in other aspects of the show that are sure to make fans of the franchise excited and eager for future projects. It excelled in its development of the iconic character alongside action, nostalgia and humor.