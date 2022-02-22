Brownies and cookies, oh my!

Lately, I’ve been obsessed with baking brownies and cookies, especially late at night after studying for hours. It’s an internal struggle deciding if I’m in the mood for cookies or brownies. So I thought to myself, why not combine the two and have the satisfaction of the flaky chewy consistency of brownies but in cookie form? This is one of the easiest cookie recipes out there, and they taste just like brownies! It’s the best of both worlds! You can use your favorite brownie mix and have a tasty treat in under 30 minutes. It’s perfect to make with friends or to simply enjoy after a long day of studying.

BROWNIE MIX COOKIES

Start to finish: 20 minutes

Servings: 24 cookies

1 box of brownie mix

1 egg

½ cup melted butter

2 Hershey’s bars, broken into separate squares

Preheat the oven to 350 F.

In a mixing bowl, combine your brownie mix with the one egg and melted butter. Mix the ingredients until they are well combined.

Use a cookie scoop or spoon to scoop the cookie dough onto a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper.

Bake the cookies for 8 minutes. Then, remove them from the oven. As soon as the cookies are removed from the oven, place a square of hershey chocolate onto each cookie. Give the chocolate 1-2 minutes to melt before grabbing a knife and spreading melted chocolate frosting on each cookie. Give them another minute to cool, and then enjoy!