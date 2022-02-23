On Wednesday, Feb. 16, the 15th Associated Students of UCR meeting took place both in person and through Zoom at the ASUCR Senate Chambers. All members of the senate were present, excluding CHASS senator Blanca Estela Alba and CNAS senator Catelin La who were excused. The executive branch was present at this meeting.

Motions to approve the current meeting’s agenda were called for by Executive Vice President Mufida Assaf with a motion to make senator reports two minutes per person and the addition of Finance Hearing Minutes 11 and Outreach Meeting Minutes 3. The new agenda was first motioned to be approved by senator Christopher Kent and seconded by senator Lauren Garcia. The previous meeting’s minutes were then opened and approved as well. Both passed with a vote count of 14-0-0.

Public Forum took place next with a presentation given by the Leading Engagement and Awareness Program Empowering Disabilities. LEAPED President Christian Delgadillo and Director of Events Lauren Nguyen were both present and spoke about how their organization works to bring awareness toward the challenges this community faces. Their goal is to unite the UCR community to help provide more opportunities and career options for people with disabilities. LEAPED is planning to have a one-day conference, either in person or remotely, in May with speaker sessions given by professionals and students. The conference will assist in bringing public awareness, fighting stigmas, encouraging inclusivity and representing UCR.

There is also a resolution being written on behalf of the club with senator Victoria Nguyen. The organization is currently communicating with the Student Disability Services to collaborate on the event.

Following their presentation, two students from the Student Voice Committee spoke about a recent housing survey that was conducted with 550 participants. The survey was specific to the on-campus apartments and found that students mainly choose to opt out of student housing due to the high cost of living. The results also concluded that the Plaza and Bannockburn apartment complexes had higher percentages of health and safety issues faced by students living there. The Student Voice Committee plans to present their results to the Housing Office in hopes of changes being made. The results of the survey will be posted on the ASUCR website.

Executive Office Reports took place next beginning with Ethnic and Gender Program Liaison Jeanine Nassar. Nassar reported that tabling is going to start during week two of the spring quarter and that ASPB will be having a Lunar New Year celebration on Feb. 23. They have also met with the LGBT Resource Center and are working with them to make CAPS more inclusive and a place where students from this community can feel comfortable finding help.

During Committee Reports, Finance Hearing Minutes 11 were opened and read by senator Christian Martinez. At this meeting, the Medical Emergency Education Project was allocated $998, and the UCR BioMedical Engineering Society was allocated $1,500.

Outreach Meeting Minutes 3 were then also read by senator Martinez, stating that money was given to a graduate club through state fees. Both reports were approved with a vote count of 14-0-0.

Two pieces of legislation were then presented to be reviewed. SR-W22-009, In Support of Resolving the CARE Confidential Advocate Shortage, was presented first by President Pro Tempore Orlando Cabalo and senator Rachel Paredes. This resolution will assist the current staff shortage in the CARE Confidential office by hiring more employees.

SR-W22-010 Senate Resolution: In Solidarity with UC Davis Associated Students Resolution 16 was then read by President Pro Tempore Cabalo and senator Myra Usmani. This resolution supports UC Davis in no longer using the derogatory terms “illegal” and “alien” at the university when referring to immigrants. Both legislations passed with a vote count of 14-0-0.

Senator reports took place next beginning with senator Paredes reporting that GCAP and their other committees have been successful in passing referendums. Paredes has also been meeting with the Diversity Council biweekly and is planning a food drive with the R’Pantry this quarter.

Senator Dorothy Doronila reported that there are no updates from the R’Professional Committee but that the International Student Committee is currently recruiting members. Dornilla is working on legislation that will provide commuting assistance for international students from the airport. The Undocumented Students Programs is also planning an immigrant awareness week.

Senator Tammar Akel reported next, stating that he is also working on the international students legislation as well as another legislation that will improve the registration process for students.

Senator Usmani reported that the Alumni Relations Committee is planning an event during spring quarter and that they are also working on the legislation regarding registration.

No one spoke during public comment, but during roundtable and announcements, senator Nguyen announced that the “Students for a Safer Return to Campus” group leader Bryce Hill met with Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Brian Haynes and the academic senate on Friday, Feb. 11. They are continuing their conversation and hope to have an email sent out to the community soon. Senator Doronila asked if there was any follow up news with the NCAA referendum. Executive Director Laurie Sinclair replied that there are currently no updates.

The meeting was then adjourned at 7:09 p.m.