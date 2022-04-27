Open your inner eye and look into your future

Aries (March 21 – April 19): King of Wands

With your naturally bold and resourceful nature, you are a natural leader who thrives with their independence. However, you are in a place of stagnancy, and it is just the right time to depend on others. It may go against your nature, but the time to listen to the ideas of others and utilize those ideas is here. But, you can only manifest your objectives with the counsel of others.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Queen of Swords

You know how to lie in wait, exude patience to achieve your ambitions, Taurus. With the problems that stand before you now, the best approach is honesty. It is not the time to downplay your opinions or soften the truth whether it is for a friend or a truth you are avoiding in your own life. Sometimes, it’s just what people need to hear.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Three of Pentacles

It’s time for the next phase in your plans, Gemini. You have been quick and on top of your problems, putting your wit and analytic nature to the test. As you go forward in future endeavors, it’s also important to acknowledge the contributions of others. Think back and consider who you haven’t shown the proper amount of appreciation for and reach out, it may mean more to them than you think.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): The High Priestess

It may seem like you are stuck in your routine and feeling alone right now, though your future appears to be headed towards the arrival of some knowledge that will make this period of stress clear. In this, a time of struggle, your natural intuitiveness will be your guide. Look inward for the source of your problems. Search for aspects of your life that seem to be out of place.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Two of Pentacles

At the moment, you are stretched thin between your family commitments. You may be trying to balance between your family and friends and school. You are exceeding expectations with your multitasking, but you may be headed toward a state of burnout if you do not take the time to relax and recenter. Leo’s passionate disposition is unmatched and it would be a shame to see that fade.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Wheel of Fortune

It may be hard for you as you go through a period of change in your life as it does not match up with your perfectionist expectations. The path you are on may not seem logical as you want it to be, but it is where you are going regardless. Do not give in to your practical nature and engage in optimism for good luck in the future.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Ace of Cups

You are trying to create balance in your relationships and this instinct is correct. Those around you are open to this need and also feel overwhelmed with feelings of love and care. It’s incredibly hard to open up your heart to others, Libra, and this bravery will pay off in the future! This new relationship, whether it be a friendship or of a romantic nature, will be a positive influence on both you and your partner or friend.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Judgment

Your emotional characteristics will serve you well as you face a major life decision, but you must also employ a keen intellect as you look towards your immediate future. It is essential to consider all angles and evaluate using logic. It will be important to look to others with similar struggles. It is they who will be able to offer you the advice and sage counsel you seek.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Five of Swords

You’re headed towards a major conflict in your life. Despite your brave and adventurous nature, you have been hiding from important truths. This is surprising as you normally seek honesty and offer honesty, even to the detriment of others. You’re going against your own nature and harming your relationships in the process. Look towards the people close to you and seek their honesty in order to find common ground because with a fight like the one approaching, there can be no true winner.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Justice

You are being held accountable for your actions now, as your ambition has led you astray. Take a hard look at your actions and you may find that you have not been completely in the right. Be open to learning from this experience because the situation is not as simple as right and wrong. Consider new experiences as well as ideas. Growing from your mistakes is what will lead you to success the next time around.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Six of Cups

You have surpassed a stage of uncertainty and have achieved harmony and tranquility in an important relationship in your life. You have always moved to the beat of your own drum, and now you’ve reached a point where you are able to show your whole, true, unique self to another person. This stage is a stage to enjoy and relish, be open to the possibility that you deserve this happiness.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Two of Wands

You are beginning a term of planning. You must prepare for problems that come your way as you take charge towards some achievement. As you struggle with the pull between the illusion of your expectations and the reality of possible failure, you must find the middle ground. Hope for the best and prepare for the worst. You will be prepared to meet future roadblocks, but not if you engage in your fantasy of ease.