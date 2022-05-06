David’s Trader Joe’s weekly favorites

Here are some of my most recent favorite Trader Joe’s products. These food and beverage items are perfect for the busy college student on the go and are budget friendly.
Mini Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
These Trader Joe’s mini chocolate peanut butter cups are amazing and well priced. Coming in at $4.99, they are worth every single penny.
Spicy Chai Tea Latte Mix
This spicy chai latte mix is perfect in both iced and hot. It’s well priced, coming in at $3.99.
Instant Cold Brew Coffee
This instant cold brew coffee mix is a perfect time saver in the morning since it cuts down the cold brew making process to a few minutes. It’s also budget friendly and priced at $3.99
Joe’s Diner Mac ‘n Cheese
The perfect addition to any meal, this frozen mac ‘n cheese can easily feed two people. It’s priced at $2.99.
Organic Creamy Tomato Soup
This creamy soup is perfect for someone who is looking for a fast meal. The carton is priced at $2.69