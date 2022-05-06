David’s Trader Joe’s weekly favorites

Here are some of my most recent favorite Trader Joe’s products. These food and beverage items are perfect for the busy college student on the go and are budget friendly.

Mini Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

These Trader Joe’s mini chocolate peanut butter cups are amazing and well priced. Coming in at $4.99, they are worth every single penny.

Spicy Chai Tea Latte Mix

This spicy chai latte mix is perfect in both iced and hot. It’s well priced, coming in at $3.99.

Instant Cold Brew Coffee

This instant cold brew coffee mix is a perfect time saver in the morning since it cuts down the cold brew making process to a few minutes. It’s also budget friendly and priced at $3.99

Joe’s Diner Mac ‘n Cheese

The perfect addition to any meal, this frozen mac ‘n cheese can easily feed two people. It’s priced at $2.99.

Organic Creamy Tomato Soup

This creamy soup is perfect for someone who is looking for a fast meal. The carton is priced at $2.69