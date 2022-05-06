A season of truth is approaching…

Aries (March 21 – April 19): The Star

After reflecting on your conflict and working hard to shed your isolating independence by looking to others for help, you’re approaching a period of reprieve. Let the wave of calm energy and peace take over. This could also be a chance of rediscovery for you to reconnect with your inspirations and let your heart open up.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Six of Wands

As you finally receive recognition for an important milestone in your life, you should allow yourself to bask in this pride. You deserve it! This is your moment and you shouldn’t let the naysayers rain on your parade. The Six of Wands remind you that even with your serene nature, it’s not a time to be passive but to hold steady in your successes.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): The Hierophant

Gemini, you’ve been going against your zesty nature as you follow convention and refuse to rock the boat. With the struggles you face, this may be the best path. However, do not lose sight of your true identity and hold on to your analytic perspective as it will help you understand the traditions and rules you are currently guided by.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Three of Wands

Though you are currently in a place of comfort, your horizons will soon be expanding. With your natural foresight, you may already be aware of the opportunities approaching you. Try to look past the limits and boundaries you have created for yourself, don’t remain trapped in your comfort zone.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Temperance

Leo, unfortunately your innate dramatics and passion will not serve you well in the present. You’re in a place where it’s not smart to be highly controversial. It’s in your best interest to take on a peacekeeper role. Aim to solve your problem with balanced methods and deliberate thoughtfulness.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Eight of Pentacles

You are on the right path as you use your diligence and are willing to practice and hone your skills. The Eight of Pentacles is a sign to maintain this attitude of hardworking dedication as it will eventually lead to your success. The energy you are investing in your personal growth and external goals will be worth it.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Strength

The strength card indicates that you may be coming from a place of fear or worry, but that if you only find the confidence, doing what you fear will prove worthwhile in the end. You seek harmony in all aspects of life, Libra, and now you must balance your fears with the more important need to achieve your goals and experience internal growth.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Queen of Swords

The Queen of Swords sees your internal conflict and the high standards you hold yourself too. You are in touch with your subconscious and exhibit foresight in all lives but your own lately. Look past all the noise and you will see how your self-criticism has no real place in your life, opening up the path to true peace and regaining your ability to be in touch with yourself.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Seven of Swords

Sagittarius, you often find that you don’t put limits on yourself and it seems you may be engaging in some sort of trickery or deception to avoid engaging with a difficult situation. The Seven of Swords reminds you to calculate and think before you make a move, or you will find yourself in major trouble. It’s important to remember that a shortcut will not help and you must confront the issue head on and utilize your communication skills.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Nine of Cups

The Nine of Cups, also known as the wish card, is saying that the planets have aligned in your favor. Look around you and see all that you have to be grateful for because the grass is not always greener. This week should be one of indulgence and enjoying life’s pleasures. This could change at any moment as your happiness is fragile, so enjoy this period.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Four of Pentacles

With your head in the clouds Aquarius, you’ve become unaware of how your choices are affecting others. You’re struggling with control as your independence makes it difficult for you to work with others. In your relationships, romantic, platonic, and familial, you have been resistant to change and unwilling to compromise. You feel as though you have found what works for you, but playing it safe never makes it into the history books.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): The Lovers

Pisces, you may be forming a very important relationship right now. You may be feeling like you’ve built a strong relationship, but it’s important to make sure that your partner or friend feels the same. Communication is a two way street and it’s possible that the other person in this relationship may be worried about your commitment or dedication to them. If you want to maintain this relationship, reassure them and be the dependable, sensitive person you are known to be.