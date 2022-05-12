When looking into the massive world of skin care, it feels a bit intimidating at first. Simply searching for skin care routines on YouTube, you are automatically met with millions of videos to choose from. It seems like everyone has a contradicting opinion on which products work the best. But like most things in life, skin care all comes down to personal preference. After doing hours of research, I want to give the routine that best works for me personally. Of course, all the products I mention will work differently with different skin types. The biggest piece of skin care advice I could give you is first figuring out where your skin lands on the spectrum. A product that works perfectly with dry to normal skin will not mix well with oily skin, so on and so forth.

In the morning, it’s always important to start your day with a tall glass of water. Hydration is crucial for healthy, glowy skin. Using a cleanser to wash away any dirt and oil from the night before should be your first step. I personally use the CeraVe SA cleanser, which has salicylic acid that works to refresh and cleanse skin.

After using a cleanser, I like to go in with different products from The Ordinary, like Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 and Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%. Something that I love about The Ordinary products is how affordable they are, as both of these serums fall under $10 each. Facial serums are a perfect addition to anyone’s skin care routine. These two, in particular, work to eliminate skin imperfections such as black heads and give the skin an overall smoothness. These two products can also be used at nighttime. I’m also a big fan of the Granactive Retinoid 5% in Squalane serum from The Ordinary. This serum, unlike the two previously mentioned, should only be used at night, and not every night.

If you have problems with acne scars and skin blemishes, I would suggest trying out chemical peels. The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution works to minimize these problem areas on the face. Like any product that you are going to apply directly to the face, you should always do a patch test to make sure you won’t have a bad reaction. With this chemical peel, in particular, it’s important that you don’t leave it on for longer than ten minutes. You should also only be doing them every two weeks. Make sure you don’t apply any other products for at least two hours afterwards.

Lastly, after using any facial products, I like to make sure I’m moisturizing my skin. I’m a big fan of the CeraVe facial moisturizer. If you are about to head out for the day, don’t forget to apply sunscreen! I’m a big fan of tinted sunscreen as it helps eliminate the white cast left behind by most brands. My last secret tip is putting on some Futerdew by Glossier. This leaves you looking naturally fresh and hydrated all day.