You are the key to your own destiny

Aries (March 21 – April 19): The High Priestess

There is something you’re missing, Aries, something vital. The High Priestess reminds you to see things at more than face value because nothing is as it seems. There are hidden influences in play and you must use your intuition. This is an issue where you are on your own and must depend on yourself. Do things your way or the highway.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Three of Wands

You are being presented with a lot of choices at present and this is just the beginning. You are leaning towards the path of stability and comfort. Playing it safe might help you maintain the things in your life that you enjoy, but it will also leave you in a position of stagnancy. This will eventually lead to dissatisfaction. Try to think about balancing risk and reward so you won’t regret your choices in the future.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): The Magician

Energy is manifesting in your favor, Gemini. The Magician encourages you to focus on your most important goals and start plugging forward, full steam ahead. It’s important to remember to pick your battles. Don’t get hung up on the details that won’t matter in the end and consider the larger picture.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): The Emperor

You’ve been acting as the rock for your friends, allowing them to depend on you and not engaging in much self-awareness. You often take on the problems of others, but it’s becoming too chaotic for you to deal with. Start breaking down the problems and set boundaries. Create a plan and be strategic as you try to shed your burdens.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): King of Cups

You’re at a stage of acceptance in your life and are enjoying the fruits of emotional maturity. Your bold personality exudes warmth and creativity, qualities which also brings balance as you face negative energy in your life. You’re in a place to offer sage counsel rooted in compassion and understanding.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Queen of Wands

Look beyond the side of yourself that you show the world and look to maybe the hidden side of yourself. Maybe you’ve been hiding an important goal or a secret because you’re afraid of rejection. You’re known for your modesty and sometimes your insecurity, but don’t let those traits control you. It’s preventing you from forming meaningful connections.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Queen of Cups

Libra, you’ve always been willing to go out of your way to help others. You’ve mastered this but you’ve involved yourself too deeply. People trust you, but the weight of their problems has begun to weigh on you as well. It’s time to take a breath and consider focusing on one of your own goals. Push forward on something that makes you intrinsically happy and look inward.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Queen of Pentacles

You’ve been fearful of vulnerability lately, but it is exactly that which will help you find calmness. It’s being in touch with your emotional side that can eliminate the dramatics of your situation. The Queen of Pentacles represents a motherly attitude and may mean you need to take on a nurturing position and base your decisions in compassion.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Six of Wands

You need to find comfort in your own personal definition of success instead of basing your self-worth on the views of short sighted people. You may feel slighted and your pride has taken a hit, but the best move is to turn the other cheek and keep moving forward. The people who want to tear you down won’t change their minds no matter what you do, so you can’t look to anyone else but yourself for validation.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Nine of Swords

You feel that stress and hurt is a drain on your life, but you need to beware. Don’t act on your anxieties because it will only lead to their fulfillment. The Nine of Swords tells you that these thoughts are not based in reality and are only the worst-case scenario. Remain steadfast and listen to others. Ultimately, the future is in your hands alone, but it wouldn’t hurt to lean on the people you trust.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Five of Swords

You might be going through a period of competition and feel threatened by their qualifications. It’s always important to acknowledge the capabilities of your opponents and do not underestimate them, but don’t underestimate yourself either. Even if you are met with failure, see this as an opportunity to learn and grow because bitterness can only lead to more failure.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): The Devil

Now, don’t be so terrified, the Devil only means that you’re being held back. You feel like you’re struggling between short and long term gains, trying to figure out which is most important to you. Perhaps a negative habit or relationship is clouding your judgment. This card is a gift, warning you to shine a light on what might be tearing you down before the effects are permanent and visceral.