If you’re craving something savory, crispy, flaky and chewy all in one bite, Taiwanese scallion pancakes are the way to go! These pancakes are perfect for those who are always on the go since it can be eaten hot or cold. It’s the perfect way to start your day as a meal for breakfast or to have a late night snack!

Taiwanese scallion pancakes

Servings: 8

Start to finish: 1 hour 10 minutes

Flour dough recipe:

5 cups of all-purpose flour

1.5 cups of hot water

2 teaspoon of salt

In a bowl, mix together the flour and salt. Then, slowly add in the hot water while continuing to mix. Once the hot water is added and the mixture starts to form a dough-like consistency, knead the dough in the boal for 2-3 minutes (be careful not to over-knead).

Brush the top of the dough with vegetable oil, and let it rest in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour or overnight.

Scallion oil paste recipe:

1 cup of all-purpose flour

1 cup of vegetable oil

12 thinly chopped scallions

Combine the flour and thinly chopped scallion into a heat-safe bowl. In a saucepan, heat up the vegetable oil until it’s barely shimmering. Then quickly pour the shimmering oil into the heat-safe bowl and carefully stir until the mixture forms into a paste consistency.

Dipping sauce recipe:

2 teaspoon of soy sauce

2 teaspoon of Gochujang (Korean red chili paste)

1 finely minced garlic

½ thinly chopped scallion

Combine all of the ingredients into a bowl and mix together until the Gochujang paste is dissolved.

Making the pancakes:

Take out your dough, and divide it into 8 portions. Add a bit of oil onto your work surface, and place each portion onto the surface. Roll each portion out into thin rectangles. The thickness should be about the size of a coin.

Brush 2-3 tablespoons of the scallion oil paste onto each piece of dough. Then, fold the top of each dough ⅓ down and the bottom ⅓ up. Fold each dough in half, and pull both ends of each dough, stretching them out. Coil each piece of dough from both ends until two spirals meet in the middle. Fold one of the spirals over the other, and gently press down to secure the round shape of each of the dough.

Let the pancakes rest for 15 minutes before cooking them. Then, flatten the pancakes around 1 cm thick.

Heat up your pan to a medium-high heat, and place the pancakes in the pan. Cover the pan with a lid, and lower the heat. Cook the pancakes while they are covered for 4 minutes. Then, remove the lid and flip the pancakes. Turn up the heat to high-heat, and cook until the pancakes are light crisped and browned to your liking.

Add the sauce on the side, and enjoy immediately!