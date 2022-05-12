Goodnight moon, goodbye sleep deprivation

There are several factors that can interfere with a good night’s sleep: from stress, work or family responsibilities. It’s no wonder why a good quality night’s rest is so elusive. It may be hard to overcome some aspects that interfere with your sleep. However, there are some habits you can adapt into your daily life to give you that good night’s rest. Start with these helpful tips:

Stick to a sleep schedule

Try to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, and yes, even weekends. Creating a consistent sleep schedule will help you develop a better sleep-cycle. If you are unable to sleep within 20 minutes, leave your bedroom and try reading or listening to soothing music. Go to bed when you start to feel tired. Try sticking to a set sleep schedule that works best for you.

No caffeine before bed

Drinking caffeine can affect your sleep. Caffeine roughly takes hours to wear off and will keep you up way longer than you expect. Try avoiding caffeine beverages late at night and switch to decaffeinated tea that will help with sleep.

Try to avoid day time naps

After a long day, sometimes a nap seems like the answer. However, you’ll find that it will be a lot more difficult to have an earlier sleep schedule. Try to avoid daytime naps. If needed, keep naps limited to an hour. Consistency is key, and even though naps can be helpful every now and then, they can also ruin a good sleep schedule.

Reduce blue light exposure in the evening

Blue light coming from electronic devices can strain your eyes and can block your body’s desire to sleep. Blue light blocks a hormone known as melatonin that makes you sleepy. Two hours before you sleep, try to avoid any electronics and harsh lighting that will get in the way of a healthy sleep cycle.