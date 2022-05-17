Top 3 best snacks from Scotty’s Convenience Store

Tired of eating Panda Express or The Habit every other day during your gap hour? Scotty’s Convenience Store, located at the HUB, Glasgow, and Market at North District, has some delicious snacks and meals ready to go for you! Those who live on campus can also use their dining dollars. Here are some of my top three snacks that I like to buy whenever I am on campus.

Chicken Caesar salad

Trying to find something healthy? The chicken Caesar salad is one of my favorite options to choose from since it’s so fast and convenient. Although it might be on the pricier side, it’s really fulfilling, and you can eat it on the run to your next class or doing your study sesh at the library!

Tornado (cheese and pepperoni)

Trying to find something new? The Tornado is just for you as it’s hot and packed freshly made everyday. Inside is cheese and pepperoni while the wrap is a corn tortilla. There are only a limited number of these a day so get them before they run out!

Pesto pasta

Located in the fridge section, the pesto pasta is ready for you to eat without heating it up! It’s perfect for those rushing to their next class and need something fulfilling right away. I could barely finish the cold pesto pasta whenever I eat it, so I usually eat half at the moment and the other half for dinner!

Scotty’s at Glasgow is open daily from 11 to 12 a.m., and Scotty’s at the HUB is open Monday to Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Scotty’s at Market at North District is open from 12 to 5 p.m. For more information about the dining services, follow their Instagram @ucrdining.