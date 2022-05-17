Negative energy isn’t permanent, focus on the future

Aries (March 21 – April 19): Five of Cups

Something hasn’t turned out the way you expected and you feel as though things are shifting in ways you don’t understand. You’re choosing to remain ensconced in the past and you’re letting old grievances drive you. You have a lot of drive, Aries, that’s undeniable. But at this moment, you’re using that drive to drive yourself into the ground. It’s okay to reflect on the past, but being able to separate from it is what will lead you to new opportunities.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Page of Pentacles

You’re engaging in a lot of procrastination this week, Taurus. You’re focusing too much on the idea of your goals and not the actuality. Try not to overextend yourself by thinking about a bunch of different endeavors and instead focus on a few or even just one. It’s important to be able to multitask, but what you need right now is single-minded focus.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Six of Wands

Gemini, you’re very intelligent and have achieved an important milestone in your journey. However, you’re letting egotism envelop your personality, taking away from what people love about you. Don’t allow a selfish attitude to take over because it will only lead to disappointment, taking away from your jubilee.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Five of Swords

You’ve just been involved in a conflict. Things were said and you walked away feeling unsatisfied. There was no winning this disagreement for you and you feel you were held back from expressing your true feelings. Control is very important to you, and this struggle has blurred those lines for you. In order to make it through this, focus on how you’re still intact and still maintain what’s important to you.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): The Hierophant

You’ve been challenging the status quo, inviting conflict and disagreement. It’s admirable, though you should still remain careful. You are constantly exploring and growing, which can mean struggling with authority figures at times. As you consider your own values, remember that this struggle is something you are prepared for. Weather the storm, Leo.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): The Emperor

You’ve been suffering within an unequal partnership that is stifling you. This relationship has developed into something domineering. You were looking for stability and care, and your partner or friend took it too far. Your independence has been compromised and you must overcome your introverted nature to demand better for yourself. You are the key to the end of this struggle and there is no doubt that you can end it.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Seven of Swords

You’ve been feeling like a fraud and have been doubting your abilities. As you question yourself, know that it is coming only from a place of fear and any sort of truth. You have to get out of your head a bit, take a breath. Do something just for fun and for stress relief. Your compassion should extend to yourself as well as others, Libra.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Two of Wands

You fear the unknown, and that’s reasonable. Stepping outside of the box is hard and you don’t want to leave an environment where you feel safe. It’s important to rediscover what your original goals were because in order to reach them, you’ll need to venture into the unknown. Don’t forget about all of your potential because it’s there!

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): The Moon

As you deal with negative energy, it’s important to focus on how it’s already dissipating. Don’t bury your feelings about this negative energy, instead embrace how you’ve handled it. Embrace the dark shadows. Don’t get confused by conflicting messages about how to move forward, instead trust your own intuition.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Page of Cups

You’re feeling creatively blocked. There’s something within you that you feel the need to express, but you can’t quite figure out how. Feeling stuck is something you can overcome. Making ideas into a reality is a long process, don’t beat yourself up because you’re not seeing immediate results.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Nine of Swords

You’ve been guarding an important secret and it’s taking up a lot of energy and brain space. It might just be a worry you have and it can be overwhelming. Don’t let your inclination towards isolation guide you. Talk to friends or family, let people in and let them know what you’re struggling with. It’s not a weakness, it’s the opposite in fact.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): The Star

The things you’ve put your trust in appear to be deteriorating right in front of your eyes. You’re feeling untethered and are finding it hard to connect. Tap into your sense of imagination and don’t let this test of trust and hope impact that. Try to imagine the things that motivate you and your goals. Even if you feel that the support system you’ve had in the past is no longer enough, know that you’re enough.