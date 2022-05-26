Campus Cope: A word of advice from someone who used to be 21

Nothing last forever

Loneliness is a companion

Some thoughts are better left unsaid

Don’t be afraid to change

Those bad memories will fade

You don’t owe anybody anything

Some goodbyes will be harder than others

It all doesn’t have to make sense right now

Embrace heartbreak

Not everything is a life lesson

Don’t overthink yourself to death

Some people don’t deserve apologies

Some people don’t deserve you

Love is a concept

Love is transparent

You don’t need another person to complete you

You don’t need another person to save you

Let go of the past

Let go of those expectations

You are enough