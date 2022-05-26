Campus Cope: A word of advice from someone who used to be 21

Here’s 21 things I wish someone would’ve told me before I turned 21:
-
- Nothing last forever
- Loneliness is a companion
- Some thoughts are better left unsaid
- Don’t be afraid to change
- Those bad memories will fade
- You don’t owe anybody anything
- Some goodbyes will be harder than others
- It all doesn’t have to make sense right now
- Embrace heartbreak
- Not everything is a life lesson
- Don’t overthink yourself to death
- Some people don’t deserve apologies
- Some people don’t deserve you
- Love is a concept
- Love is transparent
- You don’t need another person to complete you
- You don’t need another person to save you
- Let go of the past
- Let go of those expectations
- You are enough
- Nothing last forever, embrace it
Facebook Comments