Change shouldn’t be feared

Aries (March 21 – April 19): Six of Pentacles

The Six of Pentacles predicts prosperity this week, but at a cost. Be careful that the price of your success is something you are definitely willing to pay. Know that the strings attached might not even be as worrisome as you think. You have good judgment, Aries. Continue to be your honest and direct self if you want people to be upfront with you too.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Four of Cups

You’ve been feeling lonely and apathetic lately. You’ve always struggled with coming out of your shell and changing the patterns you’ve ingrained in your life, but it’s what you have to do to feel more engaged with your life. You have to be an active participant, not a spectator. If you’re looking for a sign to take action, this is it.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Page of Swords

Gemini, you’ve been holding back. You’ve been feeling like you can’t express your thoughts publicly, so you only acknowledge the truth in private. Think about taking your ideas and thoughts public and consult with trusted friends or family. Maybe you’re worried about hurting people’s feelings, and that should be considered, but you also should consider the pros and cons of remaining silent.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Five of Cups

Something hasn’t turned out the way you predicted, and that’s okay. Life will go on even when the path ahead becomes complicated. Even if the outcome wasn’t expected, it can still lead to good things and help you meet your ultimate goals. Don’t wallow in the fact that things didn’t go exactly according to plan. Learn to be flexible and to expect the unexpected.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Death

The death card is a deeply misunderstood one. This should tell you to expect a major transformation in your life, perhaps the death of a pattern or frequently occuring event in your life. It means that you are shifting as a person and you shouldn’t be afraid of that change. Accept your personal growth and allow cleansing forces into your life.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Six of Wands

The Six of Wands encourages you to welcome positive reinforcement for your accomplishments. Now is not the time to be self-deprecating. You’re reaching milestones and it’s high time that it was acknowledged. Being proud and touting your success isn’t bragging if it’s true. You may be scared of what to do next, but you need to let inspiration come to you instead of chasing it down. Enjoy the changes in your life now before you have to go full speed ahead again.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Nine of Pentacles

You may be experiencing some gains lately, specifically in terms of wealth — materially or spiritually. This is a change from feeling consistently scrambled by the demands of life. It’s having a calming influence and is an overall harmonizing force. Even though you have these material gains, you should remember to enjoy the simple things around you 一 don’t let it go to your head!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Wheel of Fortune

You’re approaching a turning point. Things in your life are transforming, but in a clear and positive way. Although you’re feeling like you can’t control this change, it is a good one. Embrace the unexpected and the unfamiliar on your journey of self-discovery.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Ace of Swords

Sagittarius, you’ve had a breakthrough. Something important has just become clear and it’s helping you see beyond the immediate. The Ace of Swords implores you to explore and to allow for adventure as you learn more about this breakthrough. You may be unsure of the future, but you are sure of yourself. Let that guide you into the unknown.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Seven of Swords

The Seven of Swords indicates that you have been following the straight and narrow path, but it isn’t getting you very far. Work smarter, not harder, Capricorn. Shortcuts are okay— you don’t have to feel like you’re cheating. Try to look for the simple solution and don’t get too caught up in complications or intricate plans. Look for the simplicity in all things as you try to detangle your journey.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): The Tower

You’ve been hit with the unexpected and the world around you feels like it’s descending into chaos. Life is throwing you for a loop, but you’re an ace at finding the unknowable answer. This event may be a shock to the structure of your carefully crafted life, but there’s no doubt that you will come out of this just as strong as you were before. You will develop a resilience you didn’t even think you could to bring about positive change for yourself and those around you.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Ace of Pentacles

It’s the beginning of something new this week, Pisces. You’ve been manifesting your goals and it seems like all the pieces are coming together and rising to the top. This is the time to invest in your ideas and yourself. As you start out, be prepared for the setbacks and little things that hold you back. It won’t be the huge life-changing conflicts that impact you this week, but the small things in your life that you often forget about.