Apology, Corrections and Additions regarding the Title IX Article

This article will serve as an apology for the misinformation in a previous article on issue 28 titled “Rally held to voice disappointments with Title IX office’s handling of sexual assault,” and will address the specified corrections. This will also be an opportunity to include additional information that did not make the original piece.

I publicly apologize to two speakers I quoted from, Cat and Christine, for misnaming them as Kat and Catherine in the previous article.

I particularly regret incorrect details about Cat’s sexual assault incident. It did not involve a fraternity member on campus, but was a separate incident that occurred when she was 17. The purpose of her story was to mirror experiences of sexual assault that students do have on campus, and present that perspective to Title IX director Kiersten Boyce and the rest of the office.

While attending the rally myself, I was under the impression that all narratives had to do with the UCR campus. Apologies were directed in private to the persons affected, and this publication is to reverse the misrepresentation of Cat and Christine and their stories.

What follows are more details on the topics regarding UCR’s Title IX office’s handling of assault, and context behind the rally.

Indio Police Department, one of the departments to which Christine had brought her stealthing case, considered that incident a breach of law and investigated further. The Title IX office, on the other hand, deemed this same case as not being a policy violation.

There were six demands that the protest was focused on. First, a change in office leadership, as emphasized in the call “Kiersten Boyce has got to go.” Second, was an increase in mental and reproductive health resources on campus. Third, is the demand that the Title IX office follow the mandated timeline, a guided process set by the federal Title IX law in which practitioners must address in a timely manner when investigating an assault or harassment case.

Fourth, was no bans on the ability of victims to reach out to other campus bodies when seeking help. An example under this ban is, if someone had presented a case to the Title IX office, they are not allowed to bring that same case to Student Conduct and such. This hinders the process if the office were to accept a case, but reluctantly so and eventually puts it off.

The fifth demand was that all complaints be heard with or without physical evidence.

The last remark is that the Title IX office should not direct victims to UCPD for investigation if they refuse to pick up the case, especially since many students are distrustful of the police. The purpose of Title IX institutes was to be the alternative help itself.

In June 2020, a viral Twitter thread was sparked by a UCR student who shared anonymous survivors’ accounts of getting their cases considered by the Title IX office. The rally’s fact sheet stated: “The consensus was that UCR’s Title IX office played an integral role in deterring and discouraging students from filing reports and have allowed abusive professors, graduate students, and undergraduate students to walk free with no rehabilitative measures or accountability process.” The fact sheet mentions Representative Mark Takano even replying to the thread. The Highlander previously reported on this.

There are many alternative local crisis resources that the rally organizers would like UCR students to know about.

Local support groups include: Center Against Sexual Assualt (951-652-8300) and Riverside Community Care Emotions Anonymous (651-647-9712)

Crisis hotlines include: Crisis Text Line (Text HOME to 741741), National Sexual Assault Hotline (800-656-4673), Domestic Violence Hotline (800-799-SAFE) and National Suicide Prevention (800-273-8255)

Online therapy resources they refer to are Talkspace, Live Health Online, Cerebral, Amwell, NOCD and MD Live, all of which accept UC SHIP insurance.

Morrey can be contacted at mlied002@ucr.edu for a comprehensive list of resources.