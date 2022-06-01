‘Turn Up the Sunshine’ might be your next summer anthem

A perfect blend of funk and pop is delivered by Diana Ross and Tame Impala on “Turn Up the Sunshine.” The ’70s-inspired sound is conveyed perfectly with groovy brass and bass. The retro sound provoked listeners to become further intrigued by “The Minions” soundtrack.

On May 19th, the new single gave audiences the slightest flavor of the upcoming “Minions: The Rise of Gru” soundtrack.

Earlier this month, the marketing rollout for the soundtrack left many tweeting in shock. Unforeseen artists, from Phoebe Bridgers to Brockhampton, appeared in the lists of appearances on the tracklist. While the full-length soundtrack is set to be released in July, Ross and Tame Impala, Kevin Parker, set the soundtrack up to high standards for their unique sound.

The song begins with funky brass playing minor melodies. Ross’ vocals quickly sweep the song into a fun cadence. The chorus is carried by layered vocals by Ross. “Turn up the sunshine” is a repeated phrase by Ross. Parker’s influence is also heard throughout the song with guitars and synths highlighting the track. The use of strings on the track is reminiscent of Jack Antonoff’s production style. Towards the end of the track, the string orchestra and vocal harmonies fulfill a grand closing to the song.

The track’s dynamics are nostalgic yet hip. Ross proves that she’s still got it, supported by reaching high registers and briefly rapping. The ‘70s influences are evident and perfect to bring back summer soul. The major key melodies set the mood for the summer, creating an atmosphere everyone of all ages can enjoy. As the contenders for song of the summer are minimal, “Turn Up The Sunshine” is leading the way for a season full of good vibrations.

As the style for the remainder of the album is still unknown, Ross and Parker establish a groovy tone for the rest of the tracklist to follow. The final result will be settled later this summer.

With an unpredictable collaboration between Ross and Parker, the track is undoubtedly a song worth adding to your June playlist.

Verdict: Diana Ross and Tame Impala capture the imagery of summer in the ’70s perfectly in “Turn Up The Summer.” The track instrumentation and composition are effortless, yet bold and prepares for the release of “Minions: The Rise of Gru” soundtrack that should unquestionably be on your radar.