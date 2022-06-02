What you are looking for is closer than you think

Aries (March 21 – April 19): Knight of Wands

Aries, you are the kind of person who would jump off a bridge on a dare. You are impulsive and right now your restraint is being challenged as you are filled with energy and inspiration. You may not care if danger lies ahead because you seek these thrills. In fact, it might just work out this time, but it’ll be because the people who care about you are working behind the scenes to ensure your success. Remember that and be grateful to them.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Six of Swords

You are engaging in complete resistance to change. Taurus, you are an all or nothing sort of person and you can’t compromise on this one. As you shift into the unknown, know that this decision really is your own. You don’t have to give up the things that are important to you for the sake of a deal that you feel would be a farce. It’s not wrong or naive to accept nothing less than the best possible outcome.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Ace of Wands

Gemini, you are charming beyond measure and it often gets you what you want. But this time, it’s your own self that needs convincing. An opportunity or a source of inspiration has made a sudden appearance, and you are looking for a sign that it’s the right move. This card can’t tell you that, but it can tell you that you know the answer already even if you haven’t admitted it to yourself yet.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Temperance

You know how to protect yourself, Cancer, but you are very sensitive to betrayal and once something is done, you can’t just let it go. This card is a signal to start healing. Open yourself to that possibility even though it is a hard one. This doesn’t mean you have to forget the harm done to you, you can’t. You don’t even have to forgive to move on. Just let yourself be open to the future and not only the past.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Eight of Swords

You’ve been feeling victimized as of late as circumstances and relationships control your actions more than you do. There’s no easy answer to this problem, though trying to gain perspective might be part of the answer. Look to those who have supported you and try to see what they see. Maybe it’s time to walk away from the environments that are costing you dearly.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): The Hermit

Virgo, you are a friendly person, but you need to work on being alone. Being alone doesn’t have to mean being lonely. It’s time for you to do some soul-searching and determine who you are all on your own without others defining you. Looking inwards is the only way to gain the answers you seek because you are the only one who can fully understand your own situation. This is one of those times where you are on your own and that’s okay.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Two of Cups

The Two of Cups tells you that you are entering a partnership, possibly a romantic one. you are feeling some mutual attraction even though you are unsure of how the other person is feeling. They’re inscrutable and you are frustrated. Just remember that this relationship is only just beginning and know that you can’t expect perfect communication and understanding right off the bat. You’ll meet eye to eye eventually.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Two of Swords

You’ve been presented with an unavoidable choice, an ultimatum. The blindfolded woman on the Two of Swords illustrates just how lost you are feeling. Know that confusion is a natural process and you may even be missing important information that you need to come to the best possible conclusion. Learn everything you can about the conditions of each choice before you decide. Leave no stone unturned, Scorpio.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): The Empress

The Empress indicates the birth of new ideas in your life. It’s important that you understand where these new ideas stem from and why. You are the kind of person who needs to know you are doing things for the right reasons and these ideas popping up may be worrisome. Ultimately, you know the best path and you know the difference between right and wrong. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise and try to lead you away from your own moral compass.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Nine of Pentacles

You are smack dab in the middle of a hustle, Capricorn. You are being challenged emotionally, intellectually and physically. These challenges are making your question whether or not you have what it takes, but that’s just doubt talking. It’s a voice you need to block out. You’ve been grinding and grinding in order to rise to the occasion, that you haven’t even fully realized the depth of the accomplishments you are accomplishing. Take a minute, breathe and acknowledge the work you are doing.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): The Hanged Man

You are in the process of letting go of an old burden. It was holding you back, but now you are surrendering to the better angels of your nature. This choice to take a moment and smell the roses is opening your eyes to opportunities that you would have otherwise missed. Let this be a lesson to you and remember to take care of yourself as you go forwards as it will lead you on an unexpected, yet desired journey.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): The Chariot

As romantic situations appear in your life, you are finally in a position to take control. By applying dedication and honesty to these relationships, you’ll be able to root out what you are truly looking for and whether or not you’ve actually found it. Take action and live with the consequences. Living in a state of the unknown cannot serve you and you may find that you have simply wasted your time on someone who wasn’t what you want or need.