Don’t miss out: 10 most anticipated films this season

The perfect way to escape the Riverside heat is a trip to the movie theatre. The movie theatre will be filled with exciting films all summer long for all audiences. From horror to animated films, here are just a few highlights of the exciting lineup.

“Elvis” June 24

Biographical films in the past few years have been a popular trend in the world of film. “Elvis” is expected to add to the collection of great stories next to last year’s critically acclaimed“Spencer” and “King Richard.” The film explores Elvis’ earlier career and the challenges he faced towards stardom. The Australian director, Baz Luhrmann, is predicted to make a big comeback with “Elvis,” as he has not directed a film in quite some time. In addition, Luhrmann’s directing has always been grand and striking. This can be seen in his films “The Great Gatsby” and “William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet.” As for performances, it is anticipated for Austin Butler and Tom Hanks to give respected portrayals of the so-called King of Rock and Roll.

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” June 24

Marcel is back! The online short film series from 2010 now has a full-length film. “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” is a sweet and wholesome film about an animated talking shell. Marcel is a unique character with Jenny Slate returning to voice him. Dean Fleischer-Camp is A24’s shining gem in this year’s roll-out of films. The advertising campaign for “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” was minimal, yet its fanbase has kept the conversation in rotation online!

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” July 1

The sequel to “Minions” is arriving this summer with a stronger excitement than ever for yellow creatures in glasses. “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” tells the story of young Gru and how the character rose to villain-hood. Universal Pictures grew anticipation for this film by engaging Gen Z’s favorite musical artists for the soundtrack. Will its hype live up to the film? See “Minions: The Rise of Gru” in cinemas starting July 1st.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” July 8

What is summer without a Marvel blockbuster? Taika Waititi returns with another Marvel movie featuring Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale. In the film, Thor undergoes a new quest filled with action and comedy. “Thor: Love and Thunder will undoubtedly be an exciting watch for Marvel fans, movie-goers and the family.

“Where the Crawdads Sing” July 15

Exciting news for bookworms is the release of “Where the Crawdads Sing.” Based on Delia Owens’ novel of the same title, the story follows a young woman being framed for the murder of her ex-lover. Only time will tell when Daisy Edgar-Jones stops playing characters who only experience bad dates. If the plot is not enough to visit the movie theatre, Taylor Swift wrote and performed a new song for the film. For an exciting drama-thriller, take a trip to the cinema on July 15.

“Nope” July 22

The long-awaited Jordan Peele film was announced earlier this year and was met with excitement. This film explores the horrors of extraterrestrial life that will surely get your skin crawling. With stars such as Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun and Barbie Ferreira, “Nope” is bound to become an instant classic. The haunting UFO film will be widely released at the end of July.

“Bodies Bodies Bodies” Aug. 5

On the topic of horror, “Bodies Bodies Bodies” is the film every twenty-year-old needs. “Shiva Baby” and online star, Rachel Sennott as well as Pete Davidson are expected to steal the show with anticipated performances. The plot follows a group of young people who decide to play a game that takes an unexpected twist. The wittiness and Gen Z humor sprinkled into the trailer are what makes the film stand out from other horror movies. Teen slashers have risen since the late 1990s and are here to stay.

“Bullet Train” Aug. 5

If horror movies are not for you, “Bullet Train” may be a better selection. The American adaptation of “Maria Beetle” by Kōtarō Isaka, takes an interesting spin on the adventure genre by adding humor to its assassin characters. Did I mention the Puerto Rican heartstopper Bad Bunny also makes a feature in the film?

“Emily the Criminal” Aug. 12

Aubrey Plaza plays a serious role in “Emily the Criminal.” The movie is a social commentary on wealth inequality and the dangers of capitalism. Her character is a college student who becomes involved in a credit card scam to stay afloat. Watch the film in theatres on August 12 to unveil the secrets of this thriller.

“Don’t Worry Darling” Sept. 23

Olivia Wilde’s sophomore feature-length film is the perfect way to end your summer. With stars like Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, the movie has already established a cult following. With the aesthetics of a romantic-comedy, Wilde takes the film to greater heights with a thriller mystery to discover at the theatre.