Aries (March 21 – April 19): Four of Swords

You are feeling a bit burnt out — totally understandable. You are going to need some time to recharge before you are at full capacity again, Aries. You may have gone through a breakup, whether it be with a romantic partner or a friend, and it is okay to take time before jumping back into everyday life. Just remember not to let making memories pass you by and do not cut off the idea of new relationships completely. Prepare yourself to open up to new connections with new friends or new romances.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): The Fool

Your free spirit is emerging just in time for summer! Take those leaps of faith and find all the adventures you can. Stay out late, go hiking, do all the things that allow you to explore who you are as a person and allow you to grow into someone more fearless. This is not recklessness; it is exploration with a healthy dose of uncertainty. Embrace not knowing where your personal adventures will lead because what you are looking for is approaching in the most unexpected way possible.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): The High Priestess

The High Priestess reminds you to embrace the Divine Feminine within. This means that you should trust that voice inside your head, your own intuition. This applies to all genders as it tells you to allow the emotional side of yourself to reign. Give in to your feelings rather than overthinking every last detail. Trust and believe in yourself as you go forward this summer and chase the things that you want.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): The World

Cancer, it’s time to think about the journey and stop focusing so much on the destination. The answers are not at the finish line. Try to think about what challenges and accomplishments you are grateful for as you embark on new journeys. Whether they are literal or metaphorical, you’re going to learn truths that have been long hidden about yourself and about the people around you. Be ready for the new beginnings these truths will bring.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Three of Wands

This is going to be a time of progress for you. Maybe you’re starting an internship or job to further your education or career. It’s important to think about having professional foresight, but don’t push aside concern about your emotional state. Think ahead and prepare yourself by taking care of yourself. You cannot achieve your goals if you’re not well-rested and serene.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Eight of Swords

Don’t listen to that inner critic, they are far too harsh and inaccurate. Trust that you deserve to be confident and release negative thoughts. Find opportunities which highlight your skills and remind you of your talents. Sometimes an ego boost is just what someone needs. The positivity you feel your life is lacking will come in the form of self-acceptance far more than acceptance from others.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Seven of Swords

Libra, you have a lot on your plate this summer and it’s time to start prioritizing. Everything may seem like it is equally important, but that’s not true. If you do not delegate and conserve energy you are going to burn out. It is time to start thinking about yourself beyond the basics and think about what you want and not just what you need. Hot girl summer doesn’t just happen, you have to make it happen.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Page of Swords

This summer is going to be a passionate one for you, Scorpio. Be open to people and new ways of communicating. Maybe the relationships you’re about to enter aren’t the traditional ones you were expecting, but they are going to teach you that you need to advocate for yourself. Communicate with your partners and friends when you feel cheated or disconnected. They are probably feeling like having a conversation is necessary too.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Page of Pentacles

Now is the time to be manifesting the energy you want, Sagittarius. The opportunities and growth you are searching for will make themselves known as long as you remain steadfast in your efforts. Your goals are within reach, you just have to believe in yourself. Others are going to doubt your judgment and that will be your greatest challenge.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): The Hanged Man

The Hanged Man indicates that it may be time to put some things on hold. Perhaps there are stressors in your life that need to be pushed aside for a time. Getting space from these issues could give you a clearer perspective on the situation. Engage in meaningless and just plain fun, let go of what is creating a mental prison. Do things just because.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Queen of Cups

No unhinged energy over here, Aquarius. You are in a period of emotional stability as you know what you are looking for this summer. You have decided what you want and you’re sticking to it. Remember that you have to express yourself to others just as well as you do it to yourself. Do not assume people know what’s going on in your head and are on the same page, it will only lead to long lasting conflict.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Knight of Wands

You are inspired lately and have an untapped passion for adventure. Be impulsive and take chances, because right now all of that energy has nowhere to go. Do not wait too long to give in to the journey ahead and leave yourself feeling trapped. If you wait for the right time to go after what you want, you’ll be waiting for a long time.