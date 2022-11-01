This one’s for the broken hearts

Aries (March 21 – April 19): Queen of Cups

The Queen of Cups tells you it’s time to invest in self-love. Whether you’ve just started the single journey or not, you haven’t been taking the time to lift yourself up. You’ve been letting other voices in your head guide you and make your decisions for you. Shut that out, your life is all about you.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): The Empress

Post-broken heart, you’ve been met with an incredible support system. Although you feel like you’re just going through the motions at times, your friends have firmly planted themself on your side. Allow the validation of your feelings to wash over you. Have high expectations of your friends and yourself.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Two of Cups

Rebounding is the way to go this time around. Putting yourself out there is a brave move and you may even be hesitant after the gut wrenching heartbreak you’ve experienced. You’re the type to hold on to things and not the type to forget. This heartbreak may be fresh or from your past, but it has deeply affected how you see yourself. Letting someone in, whether it be a deep or superficial relationship, may be just the pick you up you need.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Five of Wands

This heartbreak has been a long time coming and you’ve felt the tension building up to it. In part, the fact that the fighting and conflict was over is a bit of a relief. Overall, it still hurts but you’re still in the game. It’s in you to keep on fighting because this one doesn’t get to break your spirit.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Three of Wands

The Three of Wands indicates far away opportunities, a chance to get away from this heartbreak. This doesn’t mean to run away from your problems and bottle up your feelings. But it’s okay to take space to deal with your emotions and focus on other goals.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): The Chariot

The Chariot tells you to pick a direction and stick to it. The Chariot often aligns with the Lovers card, indicating that actively pursuing your love life will allow it to bloom. It requires focus and dedication. Relationships don’t just happen and this is a sign that you should be encouraged to pursue romance. You’re hesitant to respond to interest, but no risk, no reward.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): The Hierophant

Libra, now is the time to put romance on the back burner. Focus on your own values and create your own support system. Look to someone who understands what you’re going through for advice. This person is someone you need to move on from. Do not look back and scrutinize. Look to a friend to push you forward and keep you from spiraling backwards.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Knight of Pentacles

Find comfort in the familiar. Go about your normal life and routines. Don’t let this heartbreak and the heartbreaker make waves in the life you’ve worked very hard to structure. Eventually this will fade as you make new decisions and new choices and find new people who will matter more. They don’t get to throw a cannonball in your life so show they don’t.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Five of Pentacles

You feel overwhelmed with worry and regret as you feel the person breaking your heart has isolated you. Don’t let them throw you from the things that are important to you. Go out with friends and tell your side of the story. Let what you’re feeling be heard and understood.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Three of Swords

This card is about pain and hurt and grief, Capricorn. You don’t have to immediately pick yourself up and pull yourself together. It’s valid to be a mess and grieve the relationship that’s been lost. Acknowledge the pain, but don’t let it consume you. Even though heartbreak changes you, don’t let it overwhelm who you are at your core.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Six of Swords

Release all your baggage. This heartbreak has taken enough out of you and it’s time to let it stop draining you. Focus on this period of transformation and change. Let your life shift away from this person who has hurt you and towards new people and things. Let them become a figure of the past and let them fall to the back of your mind where they belong.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Eight of Pentacles

You’re in a time of growth. Despite this heartbreak, you need to focus on your studies. Seeing tangible results of your hard work and skill will be rewarding for you and help to see your own value. Although you are worthy of love, right now you feel that you need proof of it. Give yourself a chance to prove your worth to yourself. Your opinion is the only one that matters.