Peanut butter bars perfect for midterms

With fall season here and midterms underway, a quick and easy sweet treat can make all the difference. This simple recipe only requires four ingredients and no baking is perfect to take on the go for classes. A good study break activity that will be a reward in itself when ready!
Servings: 4
Start to finish: 20 Minutes
Ingredients:
Non-stick greasing spray
1 cup of peanut butter
½ cup of honey
3 cups rolled oats
Prepare a 9×9 pan with non-stick greasing spray. Melt the peanut butter and honey together until smooth using a microwave. Combine with oats, press into pan and put foil over the top. Refrigerate until firm then cut into squares. Enjoy!
