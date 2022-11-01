Peanut butter bars perfect for midterms

By
Alexandria Lachman
-
Post Views: 153

With fall season here and midterms underway, a quick and easy sweet treat can make all the difference. This simple recipe only requires four ingredients and no baking is perfect to take on the go for classes. A good study break activity that will be a reward in itself when ready!

Servings: 4

Start to finish: 20 Minutes 

Ingredients:

Non-stick greasing spray 

1 cup of peanut butter 

½ cup of honey 

3 cups rolled oats 

Prepare a 9×9 pan with non-stick greasing spray. Melt the peanut butter and honey together until smooth using a microwave. Combine with oats, press into pan and put foil over the top. Refrigerate until firm then cut into squares. Enjoy!


Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR