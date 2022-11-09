Home Opinions Comics Under Scotty’s mask… OpinionsComics Under Scotty’s mask… By Aylin Moreno - November 9, 2022 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Post Views: 195 Facebook Comments RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Editorials Endorsements by the media should not be blindly followed, instead they should be used as a place to start political research Opinions Political candidates don’t get to claim privacy and avoid being held responsible for their platform Opinions President Biden should reschedule marijuana