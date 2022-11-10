On Saturday, November 5th, Riverside’s community gathered for its Day of the Dead, Día de Muertos, festival. The festival ran through the heart of Downtown Riverside along Market Street, between 14th Street and University Avenue. From 1 pm to 10 pm the party hosted by the Division 9 Gallery, was a success with a non-stop celebration.

Upon arriving at the event, the streets of Riverside were filled with stunning makeup, Folklorico dresses and ranchero boots. The excitement from those entering was exhilarating as guests were greeted with banda music from the main stage on 14th Street. Dancing on the corner of University Street and Market Street was the unofficial requirement before entering the festival.

Along Market Street were food and shopping stalls. Food options ranged from traditional Mexican food to street tacos. I was able to try the “California Burrito” from Tacos Before Vatos and was instantly mesmerized by the flavors. The pairing of the seasoned guacamole and the savory carne asada was worth every bite. I also purchased the “Churaffle,” a combination of churro and waffle, from a vendor exclusively selling flavored waffles on a stick. Despite its clever idea, it was met with disappointment as the waffle was not fully cooked.

Shopping vendors all across Southern California were stationed along Market Street with toys, clothing and jewelry. Huipils, a common dress native to Mexican and Central Americans, were common to see and embroidered with intricate designs. The richness of Mexican culture was not shied away from, as leather goods from Guanajuato and beautiful jewelry from Oaxaca were on the market.

Occurring every so often, lines of Aztec dancers packed the street with smells of copal incense. The smell of copal incense is an enormous factor in the holiday, as it is said to be a guide for the dead to the feast at the accompanying altar.

Aside from the busy street lined with stands, the sentimental portion of the festival laid in White Park. The smell of marigolds instantly hits you as you enter the park. Along the park pathways are ofrendas—offering altars for deceased family and friends. While the tradition has many layers to it, its overarching purpose is to honor the dead by welcoming loved one’s on the journey to celebrate life in the land of the living.

The altars brought many to tears, while others shared laughs in remembrance of the memories made with those who have passed away. At the center of the park, the gazebo was filled with notecards for messages for loved ones. Messages of strength and sorrow crowded the gazebo.

The walk through White Park was an emotional, yet sentimental one. The altars remind us to remember the memories, legacies and the life of those who have moved beyond us.

On the main stage, Ace Plata Music, ended their set with cheers and further excitement for La Catrina Pageant. La Catrina is a cultural illustration associated with the holiday—while also a social commentary on class. The mortal woman caricature is a skull dressed in elegant clothing. Each woman took the stage in colorful dresses paired with complex makeup. Each woman exuded grace and glamor.

Besides attempting to find parking and a bathroom, the festival was superb. While being a bittersweet holiday, events like the Day of the Dead festival bring the community closer and allow for cultural embrace within Riverside.

