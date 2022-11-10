Aries (March 21 – April 19):

Aries in Mercury goes straight to the point and expect everyone else to as well. The good news is that the person you’re thinking of will respond, at least slightly, to your honest and brash nature. They need encouragement in this regard and you will need to take the lead.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Mercury is not particularly kind to you, Taurus. It makes you hesitant and you rush nothing. Make sure you know when the caution ends, and the delaying begins. The person you’re interested in won’t wait forever and you have to consider that being a bit headstrong and giving in to risk could, oddly enough, be the practical option.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

You’re being too logical, Gemini. Mercury makes you scattered as you consider your options at a mile a minute so you’re leaning on what is clear and things you can find evidence for. You keep looking for explicitly obvious signs of this person’s feelings for you, but you are leaving emotion out of your analysis. The thing is, finding the answer to this puzzle means understanding emotion.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Cancer, Mercury is bringing out your introspective side. This period is making you more thoughtful and considerate, allowing you to better read and understand the feelings of others. This season is giving you insight into someone important to you and allowing you to strengthen the current state of your relationship, laying the foundation for greater connection with them in the near future.

Leo (July 23 – August 22):

You’re looking for honesty, Leo. Based on Mercury, you are prioritizing sincerity. You don’t want things dressed up and down with this person, just the plain bare bones truth. Make it clear that you’re not interested in tip-toeing around either of your feelings and you will accept their feelings or lack thereof towards you.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22):

Mercury has you in a state, Virgo. As your feelings may be clear to you, you’re having difficulties communicating them clearly. You’ve got yourself in line and are succeeding independently, you feel that your attempts at flirting and making your feelings clear are falling flat and are rather lackluster.

Libra (September 23 – October 22):

Libra, you seem to be entrenched in this role of peacekeeper. You’re focused on balancing everyone else’s ideas of how you should handle your own feelings so much that you seem neutral about something rather important to you. You’re asking the right questions in breaking down your emotions, but you’re asking the wrong person for the answers. The right person to ask, by the way, is you.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21):

Mercury has you hiding your feelings, Scorpio. You’re shoving your little crush down deep. You don’t feel like sharing with your friends how you feel because you don’t feel like you have a handle on these emotions. Your usual way and energy don’t seem to be having an effect on the subject of your affections so you feel stunted. Ride this out, Scorpio, you’ll get a handle on it soon enough.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21):

You’re in the mood to get a reaction out of someone. In an effort to get the attention of one person, you’ve decided the best way is to be a spectacle on the off chance they’re paying attention. Mercury has you feeling a bit desperate, but you don’t need to be. Take a minute and pay attention to the person whose attention you’re looking for and you’ll realize that they were looking before.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19):

Mercury in Capricorn likes to change direction at every chance. This season is one of shifting dynamics for you and lots of options. You’re not looking for one person and you’re having fun. You don’t feel like living by a strict set of rules at the moment and feel like going with the flow for the time being. Rigidity has no place with you right now, Capricorn.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18):

Mercury is bolstering you up, Aquarius. You’re going out more and feeling more confident.

This is translating to others who find your forwardness and spirit as you gain the attention of many. However, be careful of those who only wish to feed off your determination and break it down in the hopes of lifting themselves up.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20):

You’re mysterious this time of year, Pisces. Your thoughts remain impervious to others. The problem is, as you try to discern the feelings of someone important and hide your own, they are doing the same. Someone has to make a move first because all this pining and angst is all to dreary.